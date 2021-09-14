CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo Sizzles In Sheer Lace Catsuit At The Met Gala

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mA1zw_0bv88sMl00
Matt Baron / Shutterstock

The artist of the summer has made her Met Gala debut! Olivia Rodrigo stunned on the red carpet at the 2021 costume event in a sleek catsuit that was *good* for us all.

Olivia Rodrigo’s reign continues! The “driver’s license” star made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala. The 18-year-old slayed in a sheer lace catsuit designed by Saint Laurent with feather detailing around her shoulders. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek pony, and she rocked dangling silver earrings for fashion’s biggest night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i18WP_0bv88sMl00
Olivia Rodrigo in a Saint Laurent catsuit at the Met Gala. (Matt Baron / Shutterstock)

Olivia is coming off a huge night at the VMAs. In addition to performing her hit song “good 4 u,” Olivia walked away as the winner of multiple awards, including Best New Artist. She said this past year has been the “most magical year of my life.”

During one acceptance speech, she gave a shoutout to “all of the other girls who write songs on their bedroom floor. There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light, but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world.”

Olivia walked the VMAs red carpet in a strapless pink and peach-colored gown. For her performance, Olivia changed into a purple satin bustier dress with matching gloves. Her post-VMAs look included a pink printed dress and tall purple heels.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has become one of the most popular artists after the release of her debut album, Sour, in May 2021. Olivia hadn’t even graduated high school yet when she had the biggest album on the planet. She graduated in June 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOVQS_0bv88sMl00
Olivia Rodrigo shows off her catsuit at the Met Gala. (Matt Baron / Shutterstock)

On the same day as the Met Gala, HSMTMTS was renewed for a third season. Olivia notably stars as Nini in the Disney+ series, but her rise to superstardom has fans wondering if she’ll return for season 3. When HollywoodLife spoke to creator Tim Federle back in July 2021, he spoke about Olivia’s future with the show.

“I have so much respect for Olivia as a songwriter and as a human and what her own dreams are,” Tim told HollywoodLife. “I love High School Musical with Olivia. I think Olivia is a massive part of our success, but I think season 3 is sort of a TBD in terms of where Nini’s journey would go.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Radiates in Plunging White Dress From The Row and Platforms on Emmys Red Carpet

Elizabeth Olsen wore a dress courtesy of her sisters to the 2021 Emmy Awards. The “WandaVision” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a cream dress from The Row, her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s line. The custom gown tent dress featured billowing sleeves and a plunging V-neck. She paired sparkling earrings from Chopard to the look. Elizabeth earned the first Emmy nomination of her career for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff on Marvel’s superhero series on Disney+. For her footwear, the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actress went with platform heels. She wore custom-dyed Chaka platform heels from Stuart Weitzman,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

The 10 best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 Emmys

The Emmys have returned IRL, along with the major fashion moments we’ve come to expect from television’s biggest night. And from Jennifer Coolidge’s sleek navy gown to Anya Taylor-Joy’s lemon soufflé-like couture confection, Sunday’s red carpet seriously delivered on the style front. Below, the 10 best looks from the 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Catsuit#Lace#The High School Musical#Hsmtmts
Elle

Kendall Jenner Looks Angelic in a Sheer Jeweled Dress at the 2021 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner returned to the Met Gala this evening on her own. Jenner wore a sheer, jeweled Givenchy dress for the night's American Fashion theme. She opted not to bring her boyfriend Devin Booker as her red carpet date. Jenner was seen in New York City during fashion week with...
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Shines in a Flapper Minidress, Sheer Tights & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande is coming to “The Voice” and her arm of fans are already preparing in advance. The NBC music competition has been sharing teasers on its Instagram leading up to Monday’s episode, highlighting its newest judge. For the first episode, Grande is going monochrome in a flapper-style little black dress complete with layers of fringe and a ’60s-chic necktie; the outfit also includes sheer tights and undeniably tall heels. The “Positions” singer’s black peep-toe pumps come set atop a lifted platform as well as a towering stiletto heel, appearing to measure close to 6 inches in height. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo’s Lace Bustier, Combat Boots & Beret Give Carrie Bradshaw’s Parisian Inspo an Edgy Twist

Olivia Rodrigo took a break from the stage to wander around Las Vegas in a Parisian-meets-American outfit inspired by Carrie Bradshaw. While the singer is known for her elevated edgy looks, this time Rodrigo added a hint of “Sex and the City “vibes with an iconic Bradshaw style in an Instagram post today. The “Good 4 U” singer wore a lace bustier top, high-waisted pants featuring blue/green motif, a black beret and a red handbag. The Parisian elements are inspired by SATC’s season 2, episode 12 scene where Bradshaw arrives at Big’s apartment wearing a beret and red outfit. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series. The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo's Couture Dress Is Older Than She Is

Olivia Rodrigo is undoubtedly one of the MVPs of this year’s VMAs, and she turned heads as she hit the red carpet before collecting her shiny Moonmen. She wore a strapless gown from Atelier Versace’s Spring/Summer 2001 Haute Couture collection — a collection that came down the runway before she was even born. Yes, millennials, clothes from the early aughts are officially vintage now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KEDM

Hell Is A Teenage Girl: Olivia Rodrigo, 'Jennifer's Body' And The Joy Of Rage

"Hell is a teenage girl." These are the first words spoken by Anita "Needy" Lesnicky, played by Amanda Seyfried, in the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer's Body. As Needy narrates, the titular cheerleader Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) lies in bed, staring blankly out her window with blood-tinged eyes. Somewhere, beyond the panes of glass and pink-papered walls of Jennifer's bedroom, Needy waits, box cutter knife in hand, veiled by a starless Minnesota night. Just months ago, she and Jennifer were normal students — lifelong best friends — at Devil's Kettle High School. Now, their sandbox love is dead. Needy is "cracked," "loose around the edges," and she needs to let her feelings out.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Tyra Banks Is the Real Disco Ball in a Mirrored Gown & Classic Pumps on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks decided to be her own disco ball on the kickoff episode of this season’s “Dancing With the Stars.” The series’ host took to the stage last night in unmissable attire, modeling a mosaic-style mirrored gown; the design came complete with a plunging neckline, structured shoulders and a dramatic high-leg slit. The look also included nude fishnet tights for an edgy appeal as well a dangling drop earrings. When it came down to footwear, the supermodel decided to keep the focus on her dress in a subtle choice of heels. The classic pointed-toe pumps matched the shade of Banks’ tight in...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 VMAs Looks Incorporated So Many Butterflies

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What do Olivia Rodrigo and Byredo have in common? At first glance, perhaps nothing more three-syllable names ending in the letter O. But they share a very significant pivot in their respective paths. Before 2020, both were each known more or less for one thing: Byredo as a fragrance brand, and Rodrigo as a Disney star. But by the time 2021 rolled around, both showed the world new sides, with Byredo entering the color cosmetics category and Rodrigo becoming a breakout singer-songwriter who churns out gritty-meets-catchy hit singles. So it's almost poetic that, for Rodrigo's first MTV VMAs — where she's nominated for five awards — that her makeup look would be entirely Byredo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy