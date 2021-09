JEFFERSON — Have you ever wondered “What is 4-H?” or “How do my kids get involved in 4-H?” or “What does 4-H have to offer my child?”. If so, persons are invited to check out Jefferson County 4-H Program at an open house on Thursday, Sept. 30. The event will be held at the Jefferson County Extension Office, 874 Collins Road in Jefferson, from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.