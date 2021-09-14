5 Horror Movies To Stream If You Loved Malignant

Malignant is a movie you need to watch as soon as possible. Given our age of social media and the need to talk about wild and unexpected things, I don’t expect the secrets of James Wan’s new film to remain under wraps for long. I would even advise you to stop reading this review now just to go in as cold as possible even though I certainly won’t spoil any of the major reveals. What I can say is that Wan has created a full-blown treat of a horror film, a movie that doesn’t scare as much as it hits you with devilish delight in its increasingly outlandish reveals. Coupled with a Giallo edge and garish colors that heighten the intensity, Malignant is easily among the most fun experiences I’ve had watching a movie this year.

