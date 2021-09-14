Donald W. Boyd Jr., 98, business services provider, outstanding volunteer
Donald W. Boyd Jr. was prominent in public relations, publications and marketing management here for many years, but his greatest satisfaction came from volunteer work. “I volunteer because it fills a space in my life that money, possessions, titles and awards have never been able to do,” he wrote. “I volunteer because each day on this Earth is a gift, and the least I can do is to give back in return.”buffalonews.com
