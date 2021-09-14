God Of War, Gran Turismo 7 PC Versions, Alongside Many Other Titles, Potentially Leaked Via GeForce Now Datamine – Rumor

As time has gone on, studios have become more open to releasing their games on PC. Once upon time, the platform was skipped quite a good deal or got late ports. That has changed a lot in recent memories, with even one of the platform holders (Microsoft) now releasing their games day and date on their consoles as well as multiple PC storefronts. Now it looks like a potential datamine has shown a lot of games could be coming from another platform holder, as well as a host of games from other publishers that are not announced.