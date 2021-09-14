CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TNET: Dabo Swinney loves riding motorcycles, except when the unexpected storm comes

Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney loves riding motorcycles, except when the unexpected storm comes. I knew there was something that Me and our coach had in common, and that is we both love riding our Harley scooters. For me before I could afford a Harley, I rode Honda's, and Yamaha's, and I had some really, really fast Jap bikes, but when I was around 25, I bought my first used Harley, it was a Heritage softail, and after I got it paid for, I bought a newer Heritage softail that I rode until 2004.

Swinney's motorcycle not a mid-life crisis

This football season Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney cut an advertisement for motorcycle safety that airs regularly on the radio in Upstate South Carolina. On Monday night during Swinney’s weekly “Tiger Calls” show with Don Munson on 105.5 FM WCCP, a caller asked Swinney about the ad and his experience on motorcycles. And Swinney jumped at the opportunity to talk about his love for riding his Harley on the open road.
Thousands of motorcycles roll into Tomahawk for Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The 40th annual Fall Ride is back this year in Tomahawk. 2020′S ride was cancelled but many people were eager to come back this year to ride. The event brings hundreds to thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Tomahawk from across the country. “For some folks this is like their vacation. This is where they get together, and this is where they meet back up and enjoy their time together,” Executive Director for Tomahawk Main Street, Jennifer Turkiewicz said.
I love that Dabo gave a personal message to his critics...

And his response to all these tnet internet coaches who know better than the best coaching staff in America... "We don't stink". I'm glad that when I'm lying in bed, old and grey, I won't have to reflect on "we don't stink" as the the only comment ever directed at me from the greatest college football coach in history, Coach Dabo Swinney.
Brandon Ford calling out the losers complaining…

About a win and season so far. I think it’s fair for the fans to get frustrated but there are a ton of “fans” out there that cross the line of wanting better and just being horrible fans. Some should probably enroll in some classes at USUCK and become fans of the gamecocks TBH, Brandon ain’t wrong. If we are gonna be critical of results we need to do it in a way that doesn’t bash an 18-20 year old you g man/kid, remember this is OUR team.
