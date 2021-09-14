Simone Biles Carried The Entire Met Gala On Her Back With An 88-Pound Dress
Simone Biles was prepared to carry the entire U.S. Gymnastics team on her back for the 2021 Olympics, but then reality struck. Biles conquered her case of the twisties, earning her the respect of a nation and taking home a bronze medal. Her return has been a celebrity whirlwind, including an invite to the storied Met Gala. But Simone Biles’ 2021 Met Gala dress proved that she’s no slouch when it comes to pulling her weight, with a dress that weighed a whopping 88 (!!) pounds.www.elitedaily.com
