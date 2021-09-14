CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, NJ

Field hockey: Ippolito overtime goal lifts Notre Dame over Allentown

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sarah Ippolito netted the overtime game-winner for Notre Dame in its 3-2 victory against Allentown in Allentown. Halle Besler and Nicole Villalta-Barrantes made up the rest of the scoring for Notre Dame (3-0). Julianna Ross handled the work in net with three saves in the win. Emily Nolan and Kelly...

