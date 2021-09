The last two SmackDowns have been building towards a clash between The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The Demon Finn Balor, who will meet in the ring at Extreme Rules. The pay-per-view doesn't happen until later this month, but a new advertisement by WWE reveals what Reigns' next match will be, and it seems he will be facing The Beast Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel (via Fightful). The official description from WWE reveals that the Universal Championship will be on the line if Reigns still has the title after Extreme Rules, though others just feel like WWE went and spoiled the Reigns Balor match to get the hype going for Crown Jewel.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO