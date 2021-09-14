CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bridge across COVID cancellations

By Lissete Landaverde
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beginning of the fall semester coincided with Utah Pacific Islander Heritage Month, with celebrations originally scheduled at Weber State University from Aug. 18 to Sept. 18. The Ohana Association was hoping to host a number of events including an art exhibit titled “Art of the Pacific” and a film screening featuring “For My Father’s Kingdom.”

eastidahonews.com

IF Symphony cancels concert due to COVID surge

The following is a news release from Idaho Fall Symphony. After months of planning and the growing anticipation of the Idaho Falls community, the Idaho Falls Symphony regrets to announce the cancelation of its upcoming “Symphony in the Park” concert that had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. The Board of Directors met on Thurs., Sept. 16 and voted unanimously to cancel the concert based on the recent state-wide declaration of Crisis Standards of Care and the dire circumstances facing hospitals and health care workers amid the current surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
coladaily.com

Arts & Draughts canceled due to rising COVID cases

The Columbia Museum announced Thursday via Twitter that Friday's Arts & Draughts event has been canceled. Museum officials noted that the cancelation came after concerns of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. Those who purchased tickets for the event will be refunded. Arts & Draughts is a seasonal event that...
COLUMBIA, SC
KIMT

Student COVID cases surge across RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coronavirus cases are surging across Med City public schools. Rochester Public Schools reports 92 coronavirus cases were confirmed within the district last week. That's more than double the number of cases reported the week prior. The number of individuals asked to quarantine also rose sharply in the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 concerns cancel Columbia City Celebration

The popular event is traditionally held to raise funds to support the Columbia City Community Library. Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have once again canceled a popular event in Columbia County, the Columbia City Celebration scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. The always-popular event features a Strawberry Pancake Breakfast and...
COLUMBIA CITY, OR
#Covid#Photography#Pacific Islander#Tattoos#Weber State University#The Ohana Association#Toa#Wsu
foxbangor.com

MDI marathon canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BAR HARBOR — COVID-19 concerns have led organizers to cancel this year’s Mount Desert Island Marathon. The 19th running will not take place as originally planned, according to Team Run MDI 2021. Organizers cited complications from the surge in coronavirus infections from the Delta variant as well as strained medical...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WITN

COVID-19 Delta variant cancels banquet fundraiser

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An auction and fundraiser has been canceled in Beaufort County due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area. The Beaufort County Community College Foundation announced its cancellation of its Celebrating Hope Auction and Banquet on Wednesday. The event was scheduled for October 9th...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Inside Higher Ed

Survey finds differences in COVID protocols across regions

Faculty and staff members reported stark differences in their colleges’ fall semester COVID-19 protocols and plans across institutions and geographic regions, according to a new national survey. Sixty-five percent of respondents said their institutions planned to open for normal in-person classes, while 31 percent said their campuses would offer a...
COLLEGES
healththoroughfare.com

New “Test-To-Stay” Protocols Might Replace Quarantine For Students

Students from Marietta schools who were considered close contacts of an infected person had to quarantine for 10 days. Now the schools have a new approach that allows close contacts to go to school, as long as they are asymptomatic and test negative for seven days. More and more school...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin Music & Arts Festival canceled due to COVID

AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin-area festival is down. As the region and much of Texas continue to struggle with high COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations, the organizers of the Austin Music & Arts Festival have announced the event is on hold for now. The festival had been slated for Sept....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Boston

COVID Vaccine To Be Required At All 15 Massachusetts Community Colleges

BOSTON (CBS) – All students, faculty and staff at Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January, the presidents announced Monday. A total of 135,000 students attend Massachusetts community colleges each year. “While a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated, the fifteen colleges are seeking to increase the health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the ongoing public health concerns and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the presidents said in a statement. “The Massachusetts Community Colleges are committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering a range of virtual learning opportunities and services.” Anyone who wants to register for courses without in-person learning and who does not plan to come to campus for the spring semester will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Bunker Hill, Bristol, Cape Cod, Berkshire, Greenfield, Holyoke, Massasoit, MassBay, Middlesex, Mount Wachusett, North Shore, Northern Essex, Quinsigamond, Roxbury, and Springfield Technical are the colleges impacted by the announcement.
EDUCATION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland a 2022 Hidden Gem by CollegeRaptor.com Four Years Running

For the fourth year in a row, St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been listed as a Hidden Gem by CollegeRaptor.com, a higher education planning tool that offers side-by-side comparisons of colleges. St. Mary’s College was selected for inclusion in the Hidden Gems in the Mideast listing. This year, the College is also included in […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland a 2022 Hidden Gem by CollegeRaptor.com Four Years Running appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
The 74

Pandemic Innovations: Why Rural Students Are Thriving in Virtual College Prep

Over the past year, rising eight grader Lindsey Shanley had opportunities that many students in small rural towns aren’t often afforded. Shanley spent this year in virtual talks with astronauts at the International Space Station, a congresswoman in Washington, D.C., professional sports team managers, NASA scientists, executives, and college professors from across the country. She […]
COLLEGES
Roanoke Daily Herald

Lessons from the Lighthouse District: Halifax rise!

I remember fondly those big basketball games at Liberty University where we were down 1 or 2 points with the clock ticking and the crowd going wild. Our team had to stop the offense from scoring, recover the ball, and then score ourselves to win the game. With the clock winding down, I was checking the star player on the opposing team. As he came down the court, I looked straight into his eyes sending him the message that I am going to stop you. You will not score! He took the shot, and I timed it perfectly and blocked that potentially game-cementing shot. Now, I had to dribble down the court and score with the clock still ticking and feeding off the energy of the crowd. I go to score — I do not mean with a lay-up, but with a thunderous slam dunk. Wow, those were the days.
HALIFAX, NC
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New StarTUp Accelerator Program

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University President Dr. Kim Schatzel will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in cutting the ribbon for Towson University’s StarTUp at the renovated Towson Armory. This newly renovated space will be home to other entrepreneurship programs, competitions and events for students and other professionals. This new area will include high-speed WiFi, seven conference rooms and 15 offices. StarTUp isn’t the only new addition to the armory, the building will also feature a Starbucks with outdoor seating. The StarTUp accelerator is an intensive eight-week, cohort-based fellowship where start-up businesses can work in a collaborative space to help expand. The group...
TOWSON, MD
mywebermedia.com

Professors beyond the classroom

The Biennial Faculty Art Showcase opened in the Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery on Sept. 17, showcasing artwork from 25 different Weber State University faculty members, the first physical show held there since the pandemic. Usually occurring once every two years, this faculty show in particular was delayed last year...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

