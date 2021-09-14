Gloria Roman
Gloria Roman, 90, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born May 7 1931, in Nanticoke, Gloria was the daughter of the late Zigmund and Helen Bartchak Perkoski. Gloria was the valedictorian of Harter High School, Class of 1948, and was employed as a salesperson for Clair’s Dress Shop, Nanticoke. After the 1972 flood, the family moved to Lake Silkworth to a new home that they built. She then became a stay-at-home housewife.www.citizensvoice.com
