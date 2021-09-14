CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak announces private space venture 'unlike the others'

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Ripcord Inc. founder Alex Fielding announced a new space company, Privateer, which aims to "keep space safe and accessible for all humankind." Wozniak, who co-founded Apple in April 1976 with Steve Jobs, isn't new to launching new ventures of all sorts – he's been doing...

Bolivar Commercial

Apple Cofounder Announces Space Junk Company

One more tech entrepreneur has plans to enter the private space exploration circuit, but in a somewhat different way from the initiatives we’ve seen so far with billionaires Jeff Bezos, with Blue Origin, Elon Musk, with SpaceX, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic. Apple technology company co-founder Steve Wozniak is expected to give more details later this week on his Privateer Space company, which, it seems, will have the goal of dealing with space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Steve Wozniak Is Reportedly Launching a New Space Company

Steve Wozniak has reportedly started his own space company, Privateer Space. The Apple co-founder took to Twitter to announce the launch of his private firm over the weekend. However, the post appeared to be cryptic, providing very limited details on his latest venture. In a teaser introducing Privateer to the...
BUSINESS
Cult of Mac

Steve Wozniak rockets toward the final frontier

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s next venture is a private space company. Details are still scanty about his newly formed company, Privateer Space, other than its goal is to “keep space safe and accessible.”. Additional details are expected soon. Woz! In! Space!. Wozniak made the teaser announcement via Twitter, staying “A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
protocol.com

A 'co-creator' is suing Pinterest's co-founders

Christine Martinez is suing two of Pinterest's co-founders, claiming she helped them create the site but was never compensated. She was never an employee of the company and never received stock, but she alleges that the founders had verbally agreed to pay her. According to the lawsuit, she helped the founders in 2008 and came up with the "Pin it" phrase along with the idea of "boards" for images. Pinterest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

TechRadar

