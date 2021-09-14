CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Judge weighs challenge to Arizona ban on school mask mandate

By BOB CHRISTIE
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — A judge was considering whether to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of cities, counties and school districts to impose COVID-19 restrictions like mask mandates after hearing arguments in the case Monday. A coalition of educators, parents and children’s advocacy groups argue in a...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
seattlepi.com

Lawmakers OK $55B budget bills; $7.5B in virus relief left

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers who finished passing the state budget Wednesday will next turn to allocating an unprecedented amount of federal COVID-19 rescue funding — money that largely is flexible and can be spent however the state decides. For months, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been proposing ways...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

California governor signs privacy laws for abortion patients

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws on Wednesday that aim to protect the privacy of abortion providers and their patients, declaring California to be a “reproductive freedom state” in contrast to Texas and its efforts to limit the procedure.One law makes it a crime to film people within 100 feet (30 meters) of an abortion clinic for the purpose of intimidation — a law abortion rights groups believe to be the first of its kind in the country. The other law makes it easier for people on their parents' insurance plans to keep sensitive medical information secret, including abortions.The...
IMMIGRATION
CBS DFW

Texas Education Agency Ban On School Mask Mandates Sparks Federal Investigation

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is under investigation over its recent decision banning mask requirements in schools. In a 4-page letter to the TEA, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights says it has not yet determined if the agency is in violation of any law and is leaving that to the investigation. To date, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against school districts for mandating masks on school campuses. That is where the Office of Civil Rights takes issue. The federal investigation will gather evidence to determine if Texas’ ban...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix, AZ
Health
siouxlandnews.com

Des Moines Schools first to order mask mandate after judge suspends Iowa ban

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines schools will implement a mask mandate across all schools and buildings effective Wednesday. The move comes hours after a federal court judge blocked enforcement of a ban on such mandates passed by Iowa Republicans and signed into law by Governor Reynolds back in May.
IOWA STATE
kjzz.org

Judge Hears Arguments Over Mask Mandate Ban

The attorney for a coalition of educators, school board members, child welfare advocates and others warned a judge Monday that children could die if she does not void a legislative ban on schools requiring students to be masked. "Unless the laws challenged in this case are declared unconstitutional and enjoined,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Race#Mandates#University Of Arizona#Ap#Republican#Covid#Democratic#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Will Appeal Federal Judge’s Repeal Of Iowa Law Banning Mask Mandates In Schools

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, says she will fight Monday’s decision by a federal judge to repeal a state law that prevented school boards from being able to require masks. “Today, a federal judge unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what is best for their child,” Reynolds says. “We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution.” The Des Moines Community School District was the first in the state to reinstate a mask mandate following the judge’s decision on Monday. The Iowa City school board will meet tonight (Tuesday) and will discuss whether or not they will reinstate a mandate as well.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Florida lawmaker proposes Texas-style bill banning abortion as early as six weeks

A lawmaker in Florida has filed a proposed bill empowering private citizens to sue doctors who perform an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.Republican state representative Webster Barnaby filed House Bill 167 on Wednesday containing similar provisions to a recent bill passed in Texas, with both exposing anyone who performs or helps an abortion in violation of the law to legal damages of least $10,000.A similar “Heartbeat” bill came into effect in Texas on 1 September after a failed bid to challenge its constitutionality in the Supreme Court....
POLITICS
seattlepi.com

Kaul slams GOP election investigation, calls for gun laws

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday accused Republicans of chasing conspiracy theories with a $680,000 taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election instead of passing gun control measures polls have shown have broad public support. Kaul, a Democrat who is up for reelection next year, appeared...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy