Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning will be moving out of this warning shortly. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for eastern and northeastern Pennsylvania. Remember, another Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for the southeastern portions of Carbon and Monroe counties until 930 PM.alerts.weather.gov
