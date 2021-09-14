CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning will be moving out of this warning shortly. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for eastern and northeastern Pennsylvania. Remember, another Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for the southeastern portions of Carbon and Monroe counties until 930 PM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Carbon County, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
CBS News

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and others at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at risk of developing "serious complications" due to "frequent institutional or occupational exposure," likely including frontline health care workers and prison inmates. The authorization makes the Biden administration's plan to roll out booster shots this week at least partially possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

One to charge them all: EU demands single plug for phones

Imagine a simple, never-changing charger that can power all your portable electronics. The European Union moved a step closer to that happy day for consumers by unveiling plans Thursday to require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices. The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, proposed...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Extreme Weather#Eastern
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy