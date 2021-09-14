Megan Fox stole the show at the Met Gala in a red gown with crisscross cutouts and a thigh-high slit

Megan Fox at the Met Gala on Monday. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan Fox attended the Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

She wore a red Dundas gown with long sleeves, crisscross cutouts, and a high slit.

Fox also debuted a hip-length braid with blunt bangs.

Megan Fox stunned in red at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday.

She arrived at the event, whose theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," in a crystal-covered, long-sleeved gown with daring details. The red dress had a plunging V neckline with crisscross straps across her chest and matching cutouts at her sides.

The custom Dundas design also had a floor-length skirt with a tall slit that revealed her satin platform sandals, and a long train.

Fox wore a red Dundas design at the Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fox's gown was equally daring from behind. It was backless, showing off her numerous tattoos, with a thin strap just above her hips.

Fox's dress had crisscross cutouts and a high slit. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The actress completed her look with red lipstick; statement red jewels in a ring and drop earrings; blunt bangs; and a long braid that reached her hips.

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Fox thanked those who made her gown and said each bead was embroidered by hand. She added that her dress could be considered American fashion because it's "on an American girl."

E! reported that it took 50 people to embroider the gown and that it had to be shipped in pieces and put back together in New York.