Ciara was her husband Russell Wilson's biggest cheerleader on the Met Gala red carpet in a dress with his jersey number
- Ciara wore her husband Russell Wilson's jersey number to the Met Gala on Monday night.
- Her Dundas gown also featured the Seattle Seahawks green and silver colors.
- Ciara paired her look with Wilson's Super Bowl ring and football-shaped clutch.
Ciara is proud of her husband Russell Wilson, and she made sure the world knew it at the Met Gala on Monday night.
She wore a glittering neon-green Dundas gown that had Wilson's Seattle Seahawks jersey number emblazoned right on the front for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit.
Ciara's sequin dress had silver accents on the shoulders, paying tribute to the Seahawks' colors.
The slinky gown also featured cutouts in the middle as well as a flowing train.
Ciara paired the look with Wilson's Super Bowl ring and a glitter clutch shaped like a football as she walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
