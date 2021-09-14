CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara was her husband Russell Wilson's biggest cheerleader on the Met Gala red carpet in a dress with his jersey number

By Anneta Konstantinides
 9 days ago

Ciara attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City.

John Shearer/WireImage

  • Ciara wore her husband Russell Wilson's jersey number to the Met Gala on Monday night.
  • Her Dundas gown also featured the Seattle Seahawks green and silver colors.
  • Ciara paired her look with Wilson's Super Bowl ring and football-shaped clutch.
Ciara is proud of her husband Russell Wilson, and she made sure the world knew it at the Met Gala on Monday night.

She wore a glittering neon-green Dundas gown that had Wilson's Seattle Seahawks jersey number emblazoned right on the front for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit.

Ciara's Met Gala dress featured her husband Russell Wilson's jersey number.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty/Vogue

Ciara's sequin dress had silver accents on the shoulders, paying tribute to the Seahawks' colors.

The slinky gown also featured cutouts in the middle as well as a flowing train.

Ciara paired the look with Wilson's Super Bowl ring and a glitter clutch shaped like a football as she walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Ciara wore her husband's Super Bowl ring to the Met Gala.

John Shearer/WireImage

