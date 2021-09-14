Quirky vending machines rebound in Portland after COVID closures, expand to Astoria, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local woman still experiencing long-term health issues from COVID-19 shared the night-and-day progress she's made. Jennifer Courrier lives in Henderson with her husband and two children. Courrier contracted COVID-19 in December. In February, FOX5 spoke with her about the need for a clinic in Nevada that specifically streamlines care for people who suffer from long-term COVID-19 health issues.
Motional, the autonomous vehicle company that is a joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv, is growing its presence in Las Vegas as it gears up to launch a commercial robotaxi service in 2023. The company is tripling the size of its closed-course testing facility, doubling its operations center, and hiring...
PORTLAND, Oregon — The city of Portland is getting close to naming sites that will host its six city-run homeless villages. The city said one of these "safe rest villages" may be designated for people living in RVs and cars. The Portland Expo Center, which was not on the city's...
Large events and venues in Las Vegas have started to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for attendees. This includes some sporting events, conventions, and music festivals. Las Vegas Raiders home games and the World Series of Poker are just two large events requiring the vaccine. Others are requiring a negative COVID test.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is Beautiful takes over downtown Las Vegas this weekend. If you are going, there are some important COVID-19 rules you need to know about ahead of time. Attendees will have to show proof of the COVID vaccine or a negative COVID test within 72 hours...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm married and have three children. Last may I was fired for being drunk at work. I have been hiding this from my family and friends. I didn't apply for unemployment because I didn't want my spouse to find out anything, so I took out a second mortgage on the house since it's just in my name. I opened up my own secret account with the money, and I have been making regular deposits in our joint checking as if I was getting paid. I used to travel a lot for work so to keep this up I have to leave for a few days every 3 weeks or so. I've been going to Vegas, and gambling my second mortgage money. I have pretty much gambled away my second mortgage money, I should say. I have maybe one month left and tell my family is broke, and they don't know any of this.
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce expansion of manufacturing facilities for the innovative, solar SPREE golf cart. Located at the Speedway Commerce Center in Las Vegas, Triad Pro Innovators has secured over 5,000 additional sq. ft of manufacturing space.
You can’t help but utter, “This is some cool sh*t” when stepping inside Area15. This immersive entertainment complex is packed with so much fun. Since it just arrived at Area15, venture over to Lost Spirits Distillery—an actual working distillery masked as an Alice in Wonderland-meets-Willy Wonka-meets-Disneyland lounge with a steampunk, underwater vibe filled with holographic surprises.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A Native American woman from northwestern Washington state went missing while on vacation in Las Vegas earlier this month and her family is seeking information. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham was in Nevada with her fiancé and friends when she went missing...
We’re used to grabbings sodas from vending machines, but what about steaks? Imagine if a vending machine could deliver fresh produce and other food the way that a conventional grocery store or bodega does. That way, you could quickly grab the one specific item you need without going indoors or interacting with other people during the pandemic.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham, Washington Woman from LUMMI nation has been declared missing after a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada with her fiancé and friends. Reatha May Finkbonner, age 30, of Bellingham was reported missing on September 3rd out of Las Vegas. Finkbonner’s family tracked her attempts to contact her fiancé and friends on Facebook Messenger at 1:34 p.m., 1:37 p.m., 1:41 p.m. and and also at 5:05 p.m. that same day, according to a news release. Each attempt was missed.
The high-rise market continues on a record-setting pace through the first eight months of 2021 and shows no signs of slowing as Realtors say a lack of luxury homes on the market is pushing more people to luxury condos. There were 126 sales in high-rises of five stories and higher...
There’s a chill to the air and the daylight is dwindling. Fall has arrived here in Oregon, and we have the most delightful little trail to get you in the spirit. Just a stone’s throw from Portland, there’s a mysterious woodland trail that leads to one of the most intriguing places in the state. Known […]
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas local won more than $1 million playing slots late last week. Boyd Gaming said the woman bet $3.75 bet on a Buffalo Grand slot game and hit a progressive jackpot totaling $1,024,065. The woman was playing at about 2:20 a.m. at the Cannery Casino Hotel in North Las Vegas.
A FLIGHT attendant believes she may have spotted Brian Laundrie at a hotel in Canada as he remains at large following the homicide death of his fiance Gabby Petito. In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, user @cwlynn said she was staying overnight at a hotel in Toronto on September 20 when she went downstairs to pick up a food delivery.
With its many canyons and gorges, vibrant cities, and small towns, Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Nevertheless, there's no such thing as perfection. Sadly, no state is immune from trouble spots, and finding them isn't difficult. You'll be shocked at what you discover if you scratch beneath the surface of some communities in Arizona. Despite the spin the tourism board tries to put on it, crime rates are sky-high, unemployment is rocketing, and wages are subsistence. What is the worst city in Arizona? What are the areas you should avoid, like the plague? Find out which are Arizona's five worst places to live.
Wouldn’t it be nice when the urge for fried chicken hits to have an easy, walk-up window in order to satisfy your craving? Welcome to Big Chick in Georgia, a Washington outpost that has been serving the scene for over 35 years. This small, walk-up window offers up scrumptious Southern eats, from their famous fried chicken served in buckets to homemade biscuits, and beyond.
