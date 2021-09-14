Alaska reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has reached another record-breaking number of hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,473 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which include case counts from last Friday and through the weekend, as well as one resident death and 210 hospitalizations. An additional 10 people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus.www.alaskasnewssource.com
