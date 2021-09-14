1,228 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Friday and Saturday, 154 Hospitalized

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,489 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,397,755 cases and 29,030 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,553 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 633 in ICUs. The state says 12,628,716 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,168,068 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO