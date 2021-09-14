CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,228 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Friday and Saturday, 154 Hospitalized

By NH DHHS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
On Monday, September 13, 2021, DHHS announced 500 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Saturday, September 11. Saturday’s results include 352 people who tested positive by PCR test and 148 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 728 cases from Friday, September 10 (473 by PCR test and 255 by antigen test). Cases from Sunday, September 12 will be included in tomorrow’s COVID-19 update. There are now 3,437 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

