Suspect involved in Frederick stabbing has been charged
FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has made an arrest of a man who assaulted and stabbed two people. Aaron William Alston Abrecht has been charged with two counts of first and second-degree assault. On September 8, FPD responded to 90 Waverley Drive for reports of a stabbing. When investigators arrived on the scene they learned Abrecht and two victims, who knew each other, had an altercation inside of the apartment.www.localdvm.com
