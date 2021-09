Celebrity chefs are just like us — no, really. Don't believe us? Well, they start fires in their kitchens or those of other celebrity chefs — yes, Rachael Ray, we are still talking about that time you accidentally set Emeril Lagasse's kitchen set on fire. Celebrity chefs also burn food from time to time. In fact, Alton Brown says he does this with nuts all the time. They forget to add ingredients when they are making up a recipe; just ask Ree Drummond, who shared a video via Instagram of her own ingredient mishap. These chefs are amazing in the kitchen, but they are also real people, just like us. That's probably why we love how cute Rachael Ray was when she revealed her celebrity crush.

