Langley Park, MD

Prince George’s Co. residents speak out again proposed zoning changes

By Shennekia Grimshaw
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANGLEY PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County residents are speaking out against zoning changes that could pass, which could leave them with no place to go. Casa, a Latino, and immigrant organization held a press conference in Langley Park earlier Monday. Many residents are faced with worries after recently proposed zoning changes by the council. Those changes could increase the cost of rent or force families out of their homes.

