On her yearlong anniversary of singledom, Writer Whitney Haldeman recounts her transition from “serial monogamy” to happy singlehood. After all, when else is one so unencumbered by commitments that they can move to a new city, learn a new language, or backpack through Europe? As Haldeman says, “People are dripping with regret for their lost dreams and quite often the culprit is a laundry list of responsibilities and obligations that stood in their way.” She continues on to say “this is the time when you’re allowed, hell, encouraged even to be selfish. Embrace it.”

