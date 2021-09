On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we published plenty of “Where were you?” accounts from readers and staff, and we had so many left over that we published more on Sept. 12. Through this process, I noticed something interesting: A lot of our readers were eager to share where they were and what they were doing on 9/11, but not many seemed to care much about anybody else’s memories of that fateful day.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO