In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.

