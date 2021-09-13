CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Umpire unexpectedly beaned by Cardinals shortstop's errant throw

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpviR_0bv7zyJ400

Major League Baseball players are constantly aware of the possibility they could be hit by a pitched or batted ball at any time. Umpires, except for the ones behind the plate, are usually fairly safe.

However, there are exceptions. Such as in Monday night's game at Citi Field in New York.

In the bottom of the second inning, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa ranged far behind the second base bag to field a ball hit by the Mets' Francisco Lindor.

Sosa tried to spin and throw, but instead of hitting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's mitt, the ball hit umpire Junior Valentine in the head.

The ball's impact did draw blood, which caused the game to be stopped. However, after some immediate treatment, Valentine remained in the game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Umpire unexpectedly beaned by Cardinals shortstop's errant throw

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Mets#Major League Baseball#Snytv
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson sent to Cubs' bench on Tuesday evening

Chicago Cubs outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will rest in Chicago after Ian Happ was announced as Tuesday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on two batted balls this season, Thompson has produced a .143 expected average and a 50%...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
WGN News

Patrick Wisdom breaks the Cubs’ rookie home run record

MILWAUKEE – One of the bright spots of a Cubs’ season that has mostly been spent out of contention is the discovery of a player who could be a part of their future plans. Thirty-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom has emerged as one of the team’s best power hitters this year, showing power as he finally […]
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

252K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy