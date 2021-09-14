Officers Arrest Two Men Following Dog Attack, Stabbing at Occidental Park

Police arrested two men at Occidental Park on Monday after they stabbed another man following a dispute over a dog attack.

Around 9:15 AM officers were called to Occidental Park in the 100 block of South Washington Street, where they found the 39-year-old victim bleeding from a facial wound.

Police learned the victim had been walking his dogs in the park when an unleashed dog, belonging to the two suspects—ages 47 and 29—attacked the victim’s dogs.

When the victim confronted the suspects about their dog, one of the suspects threatened to stab the victim.

The victim then pepper sprayed the men, who proceeded to stab and slash the victim.

Officers arrested the 47-year-old and 29-year-old men, seized a knife and another sharp object, and called for the Seattle Animal Shelter to take custody of their dog.

Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.