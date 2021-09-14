Nashville SC shows star power, team grit in road win at CF Montréal
It took a connection between two big-game players to take the lead. It took a full team effort to lock it down. Nashville SC defeated CF Montréal 1-0 on Saturday night thanks to a Walker Zimmerman headed goal on the end of a Hany Mukhtar cross in the 66’ minute. The win vaulted Nashville to sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference and 11 points above the Major League Soccer Cup Playoff line.www.nashvillesc.com
