Nashville SC shows star power, team grit in road win at CF Montréal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF takes on Nashville SC in eastern conference play on Wednesday, September 22. The Club is looking to bounce back from its recent 0-4 home loss against the New York Red Bulls, which halted the team’s six-game unbeaten streak. The midweek clash will be the third time this season Inter Miami takes on Nashville this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1. The matchup at DRV PNK Stadium is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on our sister, my33 which can be found on the following providers: ⚽ AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish: Channel 33 ⚽ XFINITY: Channel 3 or 436

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO