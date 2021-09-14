CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did Utah colleges fare on U.S. News rankings?

By Marjorie Cortez
Deseret News
Deseret News
 9 days ago
Not to project too much here, but Snow College President Brad Cook is likely bringing doughnuts to the office tomorrow. The college with campuses in Ephraim and Richfield, Snow College ranked seventh among public colleges in the West region in the 2022 U.S. News and World Report’s college rankings and 28th overall in the West with private colleges included.

