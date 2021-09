The City Council will consider the report that calls for reforms to limit the police on Wednesday, Sept. 22.The City Council will consider a report Wednesday, Sept. 22, that largely blames Portland police for violence at political protests and calls for a series of reforms. The report will be presented by the Citizen Review Committee's Crowd Control and Use of Force workgroup, which, according to the report, was created to critically examine the bureau's use of force policies, training and tactics and make recommendations based on best practices and legal standards. "In response to the murder of George Floyd...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO