England Women boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her delight at the “good job” done by her team after they thrashed Luxembourg 10-0.Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice at the Stade de Luxembourg as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group, four days after beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under Wiegman.The Dutchwoman told a post-match press conference: “I thought the performance was good. It’s pretty hard to make the game against such opponents.“You have possession most of the game, you have to keep the tempo up. When we...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO