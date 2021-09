A 22-acre property on South Meadows Road is on the precipice of being developed into nearly 100 affordable housing units, a charter school and a park. Santa Fe County owns the parcel which, for years, has been designated as open space. Now, after county commissioners quietly approved a sale last year, local nonprofit Homewise, which specializes in helping lower- and middle-income residents get into homes, is awaiting approval from the city of Santa Fe to take ownership for a little less than $2 million.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO