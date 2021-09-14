Community remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary
More than 50 attendees gathered at Jesus Cordova Park on Saturday morning for a memorial ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ceremony, hosted by the City of Nogales, included words of respect by Mayor Arturo Garino, Sheriff David Hathaway, County Attorney George Silva, Police Chief Roy Bermudez and Marco Lopez, the former mayor who was in office at the time of the 9/11 attacks.www.nogalesinternational.com
