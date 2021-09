Like most minor leaguers, Edmundo Sosa saw his 2020 season eliminated. Due to the onslaught of COVID-19, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred essentially canceled the minor league season. Few would imagine, even Sosa himself, that he would transform into the everyday shortstop that the St. Louis Cardinals are leaning on during a history-making September playoff surge just a year later. But baseball is funny like that, just ask the guy he replaced: Paul DeJong.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO