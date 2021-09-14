CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ begins season with already-ousted Richards

By DAVID BAUDER
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very brief Mike Richards era on “Jeopardy!” began on Monday as the beleaguered game show dealt with the embarrassment of opening its 38th season with a host that its fans already know is toast. Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's replacement on Aug. 20, and was ousted as the...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Why is Mike Richards hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight?

Mike Richards resigned as the new host of Jeopardy! last month after his sexist comments and offensive language from an old podcast were uncovered by The Ringer. He was subsequently removed as the show’s executive producer. So why is Richards hosting Jeopardy! tonight?. Season 38 of the long-running game show...
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ fired Mike Richards. But his time on the show isn’t over — yet

“Jeopardy!” hasn’t changed that much over the years. “I love that the show is such a stalwart,” Ken Jennings told the Deseret News last year after winning the “Greatest of All Time” tournament. “Tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ almost down to the second will be the same as an episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ from 1995 or 1985. They got it right the first time. And there’s just not a lot that’s like that in our culture, that never dumbed down or sped up.”
TV SHOWS
Best Life

Mayim Bialik Just Broke Her Silence on the "Jeopardy!" Hosting Scandal

Newly announced host Mike Richards left the show after a series of controversies. After a lot of drama and many changes over the past couple of months, Mayim Bialik is one of the new hosts of Jeopardy!—at least for now. In August, executive producer Mike Richards was named the new permanent host of the daily game show, while Bialik was tapped to host special events, such as the National College Championship. But, as more information came out about Richards' past—including involvement in a discrimination lawsuit during his time on The Price Is Right and offensive comments on his former podcast—Richards stepped down as host after only filming a few episodes and left as executive producer a week after that.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Jeopardy! Distracts Us From Mike Richards With … Alex Trebek’s Name?

Oh, did you actually think Jeopardy! would kick off its season premiere with a “WE’RE SORRY” disclaimer and a bunch of “WE KNOW” chyrons? We mean, that would’ve been terrific, but no. Not yet, anyway. To answer the question you’re in the mood for: No, the game show didn’t acknowledge the Mike Richards hosting catastrophe during its September 13 episode (the first since Richards’s spectacular self-implosion occurred in mid-August). Instead, it opened with a 20-second segment informing viewers that the studio has been renamed The Alex Trebek Stage. Alex’s wife Jean, son Matt, and daughters Emily and Nikki were all present when Jeopardy! made the dedication in the late host’s honor. Besides that, it was business as usual behind the lecterns, with Richards even getting a “First Day on the Job” clue category during the Double Jeopardy round. Because “Examples of Game Show Icaruses” was a little too long for those blue tiles.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
centralrecorder.com

Jeopardy Season 38 Contestant Reveals the significant changes Mike Richards firing made to the show!

Jeopardy! The new season’s contestants revealed a remarkable change to the show after he taped himself. Samit Sarkar is the deputy managing editor. Polygon On Twitter revealed that he was among the 11 contestants who appeared during Mike Richards’s day as a “permanent” Host. Sarkar stated that Richards was fired one day after Sarkar had filmed his episode. He also claimed that he didn’t receive the photo taken with the disgraced former executive producer.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Review: The Long, Painful Goodbye Of Mike Richards

Mike Richards’ head-spinning string of humiliations continued tonight with the first day of his last week as Jeopardy! host airing in syndication, all the proof needed that even without the recent resurfacing of sexist and crude past comments the blink-and-miss-him replacement for Alex Trebek never was destined for game show greatness. A Central Casting caricature of the bland, charmless, Wonder Bread game show emcees of earlier eras, Richards was a lousy choice from the get-go. Jeopardy! producers had the opportunity to replace the late, beloved Trebek with a host that could expand the game show canvas in new and diverse ways. A...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Johnny Gilbert
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Primetimer

Mike Richards begins his one-week Jeopardy! hosting stint with no mention of the behind-the-scenes scandal

Richards' week of shows to kick off Season 38 was taped on Aug. 19, one day after Claire McNear's The Ringer investigative story on his offensive past and one day before he stepped down as host. "The torrent of bad news for Richards had not yet overcome him at the taping," says Daniel D'Addario. "But the host felt, still, as though he was already edging towards his own disappearance on his very first day. This lends a sense either of a hasty cutting job or of a new host who felt, justifiably, anything but secure in the role. Up top, Richards either made no explicit reference to the show’s changing of the guard, or any such reference was edited out. A video piece depicted the dedication of the Jeopardy! set as the 'Alex Trebek Stage' on the Sony lot, and Richards’ 'So, for the first time, from the Alex Trebek stage,' let’s play Jeopardy!, was the only plainspoken indication that Richards as host was not the way it had always been. In his guest-host tenure of two weeks, Richards had ended every episode with a verbose tribute to Trebek; this time, he just said: 'What an incredible way to kick off the season! Let’s do it again tomorrow. Hope to see you then. No reference was made, either, to the fact that Richards as host was not what would always be — that, at the end of this week (and of what had been a single tape day), he would be ushered off the show’s stage for good. It’s hard to imagine a graceful way for the show to have set the table for his eventual disappearance, but Jeopardy!’s botched handling of the host selection, utterly destroying any goodwill built by a fun and exciting procession of guest hosts, has indicated gracefulness is not in the show’s post-Trebek repertoire anyhow. Presumably the show is white-knuckling this week: It cannot not air the Richards episodes, as developments in returning mega-champion Matt Amodio’s ongoing gameplay happened on them that cannot be restaged." ALSO: Jeopardy! fans slam the show for ignoring the Richards scandal.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'Jeopardy!' not releasing traditional contestant photos with Mike Richards following host's ousting: report

"Jeopardy!" contestants are reportedly not getting their traditional host photos if they were among the handful of people in games with ousted host Mike Richards. Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's replacement on Aug. 20, and was ousted as the show's executive producer a week and a half later, after it was discovered podcasts he had made in 2013 and 2014 contained demeaning remarks about women and minorities. His ouster came after he had completed a week's worth of taping shows for the new season, and Sony couldn't redo them without affecting the game's integrity.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Sound Off as First Episode of New Season with Mike Richards as Host Airs

The first episode of the new season of “Jeopardy!” aired tonight with its new host, Mike Richards, and fans are not happy. The backlash comes following a string of controversies surrounding the 46-year-old host. Richards, an executive producer on “Jeopardy!,” previously assisted in compiling a group of celebrities who could potentially fill the large, empty shoes of beloved game show icon, Alex Trebek.
TV SHOWS
Times Reporter

'Jeopardy!' premiere: Matt Amodio continues winning streak, as ousted Mike Richards hosts

"Jeopardy!" returned for its 38th season Monday with a contestant who continued to make history and a host who's now history. From what has been newly renamed "The Alex Trebek Stage" in honor of the series' longtime host, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November, Mike Richards was welcomed by announcer Johnny Gilbert as "the host of 'Jeopardy!'" But his brief reign will end with Friday's episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

How Cute of Mike Richards to Subtly Address His Jeopardy! Critics

Day two of Mike Richards’s flop era, also known as his short Jeopardy! hosting stint, aired as expected on September 14, with returning champion Matt Amodio showing off his newfound TMZ chops to claim a decisive 19th victory. While Jeopardy! has yet to acknowledge Richards’s dumpster fire of a departure from the show on-air, Icarus himself addressed viewers with brief remarks during Tuesday’s episode, using verbiage that was likely intended to quell the strongly held (and not exactly incorrect) belief that he’s a tenured fame-whore who connived his way into the gig. “You know, the power of this show has always been derived from the contestants,” Richards said at the start of the episode. “And my pledge to Jeopardy! fans everywhere is to continue to make this stage a place where our contestants can shine their absolute brightest.” The rest of the episode, airing from the newly christened Alex Trebek Stage, buzzed on as usual in blue neutrals.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Jeopardy Fans Are Having A Weird Week As Mike Richards Kicks Off Season 38 Despite Exit From Show

It’s a weird for Jeopardy! Fans in what has been a series of weird weeks for fans of the long-running game show. This week might be peak weirdness, however, as fans will be served a full set of episodes hosted by Mike Richards, who once, for a short while, was the successor to Alex Trebek. That announcement was marred in controversy and Richards ultimately resigned… but he’d still filmed a set of episodes before that happened.
TV SHOWS
Esquire

An Expert on Hiring Bias Weighs In On Jeopardy!'s Mike Richards Controversy

When Jeopardy! announced in August that executive producer Mike Richards would take over as the show’s permanent host, many viewers shared the same reaction: “Typical.” Some felt that the anointment of a white man stemmed from Sony’s refusal to see women and people of color as real contenders, and accused Richards of “pulling a Dick Cheney”—meaning, leading a hiring committee through an arduous recruitment process only to hire himself. Others just felt tricked: what was the point of Jeopardy!'s exciting, highly public guest host carousel if the show was always going to hire an insider? When Richards was removed from the job following a damaging report about his history of using offensive and discriminatory language, it was a predictable outcome that seemed to confirm what so many viewers suspected. Another day, another problematic white man flaming out of his high-profile gig—case closed.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Mike Richards as Host: “Somehow So Smarmy”

Jeopardy! fans are not out of the woods yet. Even though former EP Mike Richards has stepped down from his role as permanent host of the game show and even exited as EP on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, he’s still serving as host of the venerable quiz show this week. Audiences were unsurprisingly upset to see the ex-host when they lit up their TV screens to watch the Season 38 premiere of Jeopardy! last night (Sept. 13).
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy