SAN DIEGO — The MICHELIN Guide announced 45 new restaurants in the Bib Gourmand category in California. According to Michelin, a Bib Gourmand is awarded to restaurants deemed to be both good quality and good value by Michelin's team of inspectors. Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO