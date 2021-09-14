CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 4 Albertsons Companies, For: Sep 09 Filed by: MCCOLLAM SHARON

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Incentive award for fiscal year 2021....

Form 4 Zscaler, Inc. For: Sep 22 Filed by: Sinha Amit

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form 4 Harpoon Therapeutics, For: Sep 22 Filed by: Erbez Georgia

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Archer Aviation Inc.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) a special purpose acquisition company, announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Archer Aviation Inc. ("Archer") at a special meeting of stockholders held today (the "Special Meeting"). A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Form 4 Petco Health & Wellness For: Sep 20 Filed by: Nauman Katherine

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 4 Northwest Natural Holdin For: Sep 20 Filed by: Weber David A.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Albertsons Companies To Launch Shoppable Video Experiences With Firework

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has partnered with Firework to launch Shoppable video experiences and livestream. Firework enables its customers to create, host, and curate short-form and livestream videos on any site on the open web. The end-to-end implementation consists of three distinct phases. In the first phase, Albertsons will...
Form 4 VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCE For: Sep 21 Filed by: PERNEAU LINDA

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Nancy T....
Form 4 Thryv Holdings, Inc. For: Sep 17 Filed by: Henry Gordon

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Includes 472...
Form 3 Corvus Pharmaceuticals, For: Sep 22 Filed by: EcoR1 Capital, LLC

1. The filing persons (the "Filers") are EcoR1 Capital, LLC ("EcoR1"), Oleg Nodelman and EcoR1 Capital Fund Qualified, L.P. ("Qualified Fund"). EcoR1 is the general partner and investment adviser of private funds, including Qualified Fund (collectively, the "Funds"). Mr. Nodelman is the manager and controlling owner of EcoR1. EcoR1 is filing this Form 3 for itself, Mr. Nodelman and Qualified Fund. The Filers are filing this Form 3 jointly, but not as a group, and each expressly disclaims membership in a group, within the meaning of Rule 13d-5(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Funds hold these securities directly for the benefit of their investors. EcoR1 indirectly beneficially owns them as the investment adviser to the Funds, and Mr. Nodelman indirectly beneficially owns them as the control person of EcoR1. The Filers disclaim beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein.
Form 4 Natera, Inc. For: Sep 17 Filed by: Chapman Rowan E

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on June 14, 2021. The Reporting Person is subject to a Lock-up Letter Agreement that expired on September 19, 2021. The sale of shares is a permissible exemption under the terms of the Lock-Up Letter Agreement.
Form 3 OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC For: Sep 20 Filed by: RAINES MERILEE

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. OMB APPROVAL. OMB Number: 3235-0104. Expires: December 31,...
Form 4 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC For: Sep 17 Filed by: KIRK RONALD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Security converts to common stock on a one-for-one basis. 2. Stock units credited under the Texas Instruments 2018 Director Compensation Plan, to be settled in common stock...
Form 4 CIENA CORP For: Sep 20 Filed by: Yang Mary

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Represents shares withheld to cover payment of the tax liabilities of the reporting person related to a restricted stock unit (RSU) award agreement dated 5/01/2020. Acquisition of the RSU was previously reported in Table I of reporting person's Form 4 on 5/05/2020.
Form 4 BigCommerce Holdings, For: Sep 16 Filed by: Dhatt Brian Singh

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form 4 Uber Technologies, Inc For: Sep 16 Filed by: Krishnamurthy Nikki

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Restricted stock units...
Form 4 FIGS, Inc. For: Sep 20 Filed by: Tull Thomas

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Thomas J. Tull, founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tulco, LLC and a member of its board of directors,...
Form 4 Annexon, Inc. For: Sep 16 Filed by: Love Douglas

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transactions reported...
Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Sep 17 Filed by: Benioff Marc

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan...
Form 4 ACNB CORP For: Sep 15 Filed by: Sites David L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form 4 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings For: Sep 16 Filed by: Kewalramani Reshma

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The stock option vests in three...
