Form 4 Albertsons Companies, For: Sep 09 Filed by: MCCOLLAM SHARON

1. The filing persons (the "Filers") are EcoR1 Capital, LLC ("EcoR1"), Oleg Nodelman and EcoR1 Capital Fund Qualified, L.P. ("Qualified Fund"). EcoR1 is the general partner and investment adviser of private funds, including Qualified Fund (collectively, the "Funds"). Mr. Nodelman is the manager and controlling owner of EcoR1. EcoR1 is filing this Form 3 for itself, Mr. Nodelman and Qualified Fund. The Filers are filing this Form 3 jointly, but not as a group, and each expressly disclaims membership in a group, within the meaning of Rule 13d-5(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Funds hold these securities directly for the benefit of their investors. EcoR1 indirectly beneficially owns them as the investment adviser to the Funds, and Mr. Nodelman indirectly beneficially owns them as the control person of EcoR1. The Filers disclaim beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein.

