PID Results Monday September 13th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

8th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.550, 48.300, 1:12.940, 1:37.020, 00.000, 1:41.540. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Yadi121998-18-½6-½1-hd1-2¼H. Villa-Gomez6.203.603.002.10. Golden Oak121229-hd10-1½8-13-hd2-3M. Pino9.806.4011.30. Beach Pass121856-½7-24-14-hd3-3¼A. Gallardo4.207.10. Revans Reign121314-½4-hd5-hd5-1½4-¾P. Morales19.80. Skydiving121137-1½6-hd7-½6-25-noR. Boucher2.80. Motatan121741-11-hd2-12-16-½A. Chavez34.20. Derby Model11910111111117-hd7-5E. Dominguez49.60. Kick It Charlie117473-½3-13-hd9-18-½A. Ayala9.20. Concealed Carrier116685-hd5-hd9-hd10-39-2½E. Walker47.00. Adios Bobby124562-12-11-½8-hd10-2¾W. Martinez4.30.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-4-Add

4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 6:06. Time 1:10.51. Fast. Also Ran_Mark the Moose, Indyzan, The Region, Insaciable Prince. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1/5-7) 3 Correct Paid $148.50. Daily Double (5-7) paid $32.20. Exacta (7-2) paid $41.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-1-4) paid $9.74. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-1) paid $17.65. (c) 2021...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Saturday September 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Big Game Plan (L), 124A. Ayuso3-4-5Jedd Josephson. 3Dream of Money (M), 121E. Romanx-x-xMiguel Ramirez. 5Shanghai Mist (L), 121A. Sanguinetti7-x-xFaith Taylor. 6Cyclone Slew (L), 121P. Terrero3-5-xRoger Hansen. 7Consentia (L), 114J. Rodriguez10-6-xDuane Offield. 2nd-$19,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Off 7:09. Time 1:05.59. Fast. Also Ran_Lang's Fir Doll, Kat's Hitman, Descent, Coach Dan. Exacta (5-7) paid $38.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-2-4) paid $14.46. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $16.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Park Results Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

4th-$16,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.460, 46.980, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.530. Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Bal a Bali (BRZ)-Off the Road (BRZ) Scratched: Undetected. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Offtheroadagain118323-hd3-hd2-51-2¾E. Paucar1.10. Evening Bird118111-hd1-hd1-½2-4½G. Rodriguez8.40. Tranquil Times118532-½2-33-23-hdY. Yaranga3.10. Gray Fashion118266-½7-75-54-3A. Flores5.80. Team Hot Line118975-34-14-15-1¾A. Ramgeet6.30. Blanquita...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Grants Pass Early Entries, Monday September 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Boldly True (BL), 126D. Martin6-7-9Gabriel Williams. 2Hes a Bugin (BL), 126J. Lopez3-3-3Jose Rosales Gomez. 4Cm Once Ina Bluemoon (BL), 126J. Wooten, Jr.6-1-1Nick Lowe. 5Romanian (BL), 124T. Smith2-1-4Jose Rosales Gomez. 6Chicks Fast Farley (BL), 126J. Guerrero5-4-5Diego Guerrero. 7Wildfires Phantom 2 (BL), 126A. Anaya2-2-1Diego Guerrero. 2nd-$5,000, ,...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Sweetwater Downs Entries, Saturday September 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Vvr Letthe Arrowsfly (BL), 126S. Larsen4-2-4Terrill Tsosie5/1. 3Cd Lotta Okey Dokey (BL), 126D. Jimenez2-8-5Diana Garfias5/2. 4Our Mystery (BL), 126S. Jimenez3-9-9Rachel Hopkin-Jimenez7/2. 5Gl Kicking the Bike (BL), 126D. Carrillo5-5-10Glade Van Tassell12/1. 6Cruzn Pro (B), 126J. Bobroff7-2-2Rick Hillstead8/5. 2nd-$4,900, , 2-Year-Olds ,. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Mountaineer Park-4-Add

4th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, showers. Off 8:12. Time 1:00.53. Sloppy. Scratched_Undetected. Also Ran_Gray Fashion, Team Hot Line, Blanquita Nieve, In to the Night, Vimont, Van Sickle. Pick 4 (2/4/6/8/9/11-2-3-1/4) 4 Correct Paid $106.80. Pick 3 (2-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $38.40. Daily Double (3-4) paid $16.80. Perfecta (4-2) paid $32.40. $1 Superfecta (4-2-6-3) paid $142.80. $1 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $37.80.
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Penn National-6-Add

6th_$31,600, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, showers. Off 8:14. Time 1:39.74. Sloppy. Also Ran_Hay Buck, Favorite Doll, Pride in the Biz, Four Seasons Girl. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4/7-3) 3 Correct Paid $22.40. Daily Double (7-3) paid $18.40. Exacta (3-2) paid $14.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-5-7) paid $6.42. $1 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $21.60. TOT $684,212.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Entries, Tuesday September 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Miss Jasser (L), 124R. Parish4-4-6Trevor Gallimore8/1. 2Get Over It (L), 124A. Castillo8-9-9Angel Castillo Sanchez20/1. 3Divine Choice (L), 121R. Silvera4-5-5Jamie Ness6/5. 4Government Girl (L), 121J. Lapridax-x-xMichelle Castillo10/1. 5Irish Jumper (L), 121J. Correa2-8-5Donald White9/2. 6Sweet Savage (L), 121A. Bowman3-4-3Harold Wyner5/2. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Race Course Results Thursday September 23rd, 2021

3rd-$26,750, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.640, 46.670, 58.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.610. Tradition116275-½5-2½2-hd1-hdV. Rosales15.408.204.206.70. Doc Elm120432-½2-1½1-½2-¾A. Bocachica10.004.209.20. Rippolino120366-44-hd3-43-8½A. Cruz2.601.10. Let Us Make Gold120157774-3¾J. Ruiz5.90. Miracle Bobbie124543-43-½4-2½5-¾C. Lopez2.60. Captain Cardo120714-hd6-45-26-8¼K. Gomez9.80. Effulgent120621-2½1-hd6-17H. Karamanos33.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $43.00. $1 Daily...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Parx Racing

1st_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$26,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f. Russian Runner121Dinna Fash127. Master of War121Impossebull127. Austin Whylie121Dream of Warrior121. Uptown Shoes124Mr. Tuttle121. 5th_$40,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Tweety Kitten121Subsidiary121.
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 2nd_$17,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$16,500, , 3YO up F&M, 7½f. 4th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Ursulina118Betcha121. Sacred Peace124Je Suis Belle122. Que Sera Sera122Azurita119. Double Dare You118Miller's Maiden118. Lemos Cunha118. 6th_$36,000,...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-4-Add

4th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear. Off 2:27. Time 0:59.27. Fast. Scratched_Miss Lamarr, Capturini, Bahamian Rhapsody. Also Ran_Piper, Vivi's Dream's, Gregs Posse, Viva La Reina. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $39.85. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $11.70. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $8.20. Quinella (2-3) paid $11.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-10-9) paid $6.31. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-10) paid $12.55.
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Century Mile

1st_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$7,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$10,000, cl $12,000-$12,000, 3YO up, 6f. Sir Miezie123Marango123. Here Comes Barney124Astronomical124. Exhi Kid126Lanny Mac126. 5th_$17,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Wye Cross124El Noble124. Nevvare121Midnight Salute121. Eddyshak124Mr. Kalypso126.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Washington 7, Miami 5

DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 10, Miami 6. 2B_Soto (20), García (15), Y.Hernandez (8), Thomas (11), Avila (8), Brinson (14), Alvarez (3). 3B_De La Cruz (2). HR_Y.Hernandez (9), Soto (27), García (6), Fortes (3), León (4). SB_Rojas (13). SF_Bell (3). IPHRERBBSO. Washington. Gray W,1-2662218. Voth110000. Murphy100001. Harper1-333301. Rainey S,2-52-300000. Miami.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Park Early Entries, Sunday September 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Transfer the Funds (L), 124A. Crispin4-3-6Rick Buckley. 7Super Scooby (L), 115J. Hiraldo4-x-xAmanda Rawlings. 8Dunluce Caissle (L), 111J. Hiraldo6-4-2Russell Davis. 9Themsfightinwords (L), 124K. Gomez4-6-4Paul Barrow. 10Honor My World (L), 124C. Lopez9-6-4Ellen Horner. 2nd-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia. Minor League Baseball. Atlantic League.
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Pocatello Downs

3rd_$10,500, alc, 3YO, 3½f. 5th_$5,300, stk, 3YO up, 6½f. 6th_$6,200, alc, 3YO up, 2½f. 7th_$10,500, alc, 3YO up, 4f. 8th_$6,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 3½f. 9th_$52,000, stk, 2YO, 3½f. AQHA Challenge Championship Finals. Wall Streete122Kr Hercules122. Empowered to Prosper122Bac N Action122. Eagle Assault122The Secret Prize122. Sandstone Senator122Lil Longmire122. Cuz...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park, Combined

1st_$13,400, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. Off 12:39. Time 1:49.01. Sloppy. Scratched_Sir Nuisance, Datza Five Oh, Bane, Drastic Measures, City Peaks. Also Ran_G for Gerry, Super d'Oro, Mystic Kat, Raja's Trick, C F V Nobodycares. $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $5.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-7-6) paid $11.22. $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-7) paid $22.85.
