Frank Ocean's Adorably Creepy Alien Baby Makes for the Most Unexpected Accessory at the 2021 Met Gala

By Ryan Gajewski
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: 2021 Met Gala: See Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & More!. Frank Ocean brought an unusual friend with him to the 2021 Met Gala. The boundary-pushing singer, who isn't known for making many public appearances, hit the red carpet on Monday, Sept. 13, where his green-dyed hair appeared to be a similar hue to the skin tone of a robotic alien baby he was carrying with him. He also wore a dark Prada jacket over a white T-shirt, along with a silver necklace from his own Homer jewelry line.

Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Irina Shayk Looks Like She Stepped Straight Out of the '90s With Her New Pixie Haircut

Irina Shayk was full of surprises at Monday night's Met Gala. Known for her edgy street style and super-sleek bun, the model transformed into a flower girl for the event and casually debuted a fresh pixie cut in the process. While Shayk is often seen sporting the classic off-duty model look — long hair slicked back into a bun — her new hair is reminiscent of the '90s, particularly drawing inspiration from the iconic crop made famous by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Frank Ocean
Nas
Homer
Keke Palmer
Billboard

Frank Ocean Carries Green Robotic Baby at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Frank Ocean brought a green robotic baby with him to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The reclusive R&B star wore a black Dreamcore cap that kept his neon-green hair under wraps as well as a black Prada jacket, similar to the nylon gabardine anorak jacket he wore at the 2019 Met Gala. Ocean's new independent American luxury brand Homer recently partnered with Prada on a collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Masked Kiss Was The Most Swoon-Worthy Moment Of The Met Gala

There are many levels of officiality when it comes to relationships between Hollywood A-listers. There’s “blurry, hard-to-see paparazzi photo” together, there’s “laughing side by side at a Lakers game in full view of everyone” together, and then, of course, there’s the upper echelon of celeb romance: “Met Gala” together. (I can just imagine Carrie Bradshaw asking Mr Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, “Are we Met Gala official?”)
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Lourdes Leon has made her Met Gala debut. Madonna's daughter arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday wearing a stunning ensemble. Leon, who goes by Lola, is no stranger to the fashion scene. She covered the September issue of Vogue alongside Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu for the fashion magazine's cover feature titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Met Gala 2021 highlights and memes: From Frank Ocean’s lime-green baby to Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble

After what seemed like an eternity due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Met Gala finally returned to New York City on Monday night. Not only is it a fashion event that is analogous to the Oscars, but it's also an evening filled with Hollywood stars, models, and designers gathering together to showcase extravagant, over-the-top looks to celebrate and fundraise at a new exhibit from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Making of Grimes’s “Dune-esque” 2021 Met Gala Look—Plus, the Meaning Behind Her Sword

“I mean, I feel like it started as a Dune thing,” says Grimes (the experimental musician also known as C, and possibly soon, Clair de Lune), of the look that she and stylist Turner created for tonight’s Met Gala red carpet. She’s uptown on Sunday morning , sitting on a bed of silky sheets in New York’s Carlyle Hotel next to a large sword (which she plans to carry on the red carpet), and waiting for a breakfast spread to arrive. Turner glides around the room arranging various chrome accessories. It’s about 30 hours until the red carpet begins for 2021’s gala, celebrating the new exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and we’re discussing the logic that led them here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series. The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Wore the Most Dramatic Dress Ever at the 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy looked every inch the star on the red carpet at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. The Queen's Gambit actress wore a yellow Dior dress with a cream-colored halter. Her hair, woven into a glamorous high bun styled by Gregory Russell, matched the gown's warm golden tone, and she finished off the look with a bold red lip and glamorous silver jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
