PID Results Monday September 13th, 2021
8th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.550, 48.300, 1:12.940, 1:37.020, 00.000, 1:41.540. Revans Reign121314-½4-hd5-hd5-1½4-¾P. Morales19.80. Skydiving121137-1½6-hd7-½6-25-noR. Boucher2.80. Motatan121741-11-hd2-12-16-½A. Chavez34.20. Derby Model11910111111117-hd7-5E. Dominguez49.60. Kick It Charlie117473-½3-13-hd9-18-½A. Ayala9.20. Concealed Carrier116685-hd5-hd9-hd10-39-2½E. Walker47.00. Adios Bobby124562-12-11-½8-hd10-2¾W. Martinez4.30. He's a Believer121111010-19-½10-11111K. Fox48.60. 9 (9)Yadi6.203.603.00. 2 (2)Golden Oak9.806.40.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
