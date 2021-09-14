PID Results Monday September 13th, 2021

A look at how area schools ran last week at various meets around the area - Canby, Molalla & Country ChristianA quick look back at last week's cross country action from area schools. Canby Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational Sept. 15 â€“ Silver Falls State Park Boys: Maddox Oliver (10th) 17:02.0; Tommy O'Neil (11th) 17:10.3; Joel Ibarra (12th) 18:09.9; Jack Joyce (21st) 18:19.6; Ryan Petterson (35th) 19:15.3; Rhett Smith (53rd) 19:49.2; and Jacob Tilden (55th) 19:52.1. Team score: Canby 3rd with 93 points. Girls: Kaitlyn Doman (19th) 22:26.9; Kali Lucas (46th) 24:23.3; Melia Stoddart (48th) 24:26.7: and Laela Wood (56th)...

