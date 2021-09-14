BC-Results PID-8-Add

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 7:56. Time 1:41.54. Fast. Scratched_Better Tapit. Also Ran_Revans Reign, Skydiving, Motatan, Derby Model, Kick It Charlie, Concealed Carrier, Adios Bobby, He's a Believer. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-7-2-7-4-9/12) 6 Correct Paid $1,198.18. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-7-4-9/12) 4 Correct Paid $398.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-9/12) 3 Correct Paid $35.60. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-8) paid $93.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-2-8-3) paid $128.72. Daily Double (4-9) paid $20.80. Exacta (9-2) paid $56.80. Attendance 359. $547,015. Handle $23,776. Total Handle $570,791.

Parx Results Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

8th-$26,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.370, 47.560, 1:12.710, 1:41.190, 00.000, 1:45.820. Trainer: Ruperto Perez. Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by Bandbox-Tenacious Traci. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Frisky Feeling12658886-½5-21-noL. Rivera13.50. Tiz a Sharpie123867-37-15-14-12-½S. Gonzalez12.40. Sugar Streak126332-2½2-11-11-43-1½L. Villanueva2.00. Fillupcohensapiker123443-23-23-32-hd4-3¼R. Silvera1.00. Penance123711-½1-½2-13-½5-nkJ. Gonzalez8.10. Bird Traffic123625-14-½4-16-56-8A....
BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Off 7:09. Time 1:05.59. Fast. Also Ran_Lang's Fir Doll, Kat's Hitman, Descent, Coach Dan. Exacta (5-7) paid $38.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-2-4) paid $14.46. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $16.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Saturday September 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Big Game Plan (L), 124A. Ayuso3-4-5Jedd Josephson. 3Dream of Money (M), 121E. Romanx-x-xMiguel Ramirez. 5Shanghai Mist (L), 121A. Sanguinetti7-x-xFaith Taylor. 6Cyclone Slew (L), 121P. Terrero3-5-xRoger Hansen. 7Consentia (L), 114J. Rodriguez10-6-xDuane Offield. 2nd-$19,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
BC-Entries Sweetwater Downs

3rd_$6,300, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), . 4th_$6,500, opt cl, 3YO up, 3½f. 5th_$5,900, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f. 6th_$4,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f. 7th_$6,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 3½f. Flashy Wager126Dabzilla123. Blue Chip Betty123No Ez Money126. Rough Passage126Seeking Peace126. Cash's Shadow123Wassup Bro126. 8th_$10,000, mtch, 4YO up, 4f. Rock...
Grants Pass Early Entries, Monday September 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Boldly True (BL), 126D. Martin6-7-9Gabriel Williams. 2Hes a Bugin (BL), 126J. Lopez3-3-3Jose Rosales Gomez. 4Cm Once Ina Bluemoon (BL), 126J. Wooten, Jr.6-1-1Nick Lowe. 5Romanian (BL), 124T. Smith2-1-4Jose Rosales Gomez. 6Chicks Fast Farley (BL), 126J. Guerrero5-4-5Diego Guerrero. 7Wildfires Phantom 2 (BL), 126A. Anaya2-2-1Diego Guerrero. 2nd-$5,000, ,...
Laurel Race Course Results Thursday September 23rd, 2021

1st-$36,320, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 45.460, 57.560, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.960. Scratched: Auchincruive, Gale Winds, H R H Jellybean, Zip Line to Heaven. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Charm City Band121222-21-hd1-½1-1¼A. Cruz7.602.602.602.80. Southside Swig121441-hd2-22-42-2R. Silvera3.403.202.20. Billingsgate1203365-½3-½3-6¼C. Marquez3.8013.20. Hartel121153-½3-1½4-½4-1¾H. Karamanos3.50. Smitten Enough117514-14-25-55-8J. Beltran40.40. Flank Speed121665-1666F....
BC-Entries Parx Racing

1st_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$26,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f. Russian Runner121Dinna Fash127. Master of War121Impossebull127. Austin Whylie121Dream of Warrior121. Uptown Shoes124Mr. Tuttle121. 5th_$40,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Tweety Kitten121Subsidiary121.
Parx Racing Entries, Tuesday September 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Miss Jasser (L), 124R. Parish4-4-6Trevor Gallimore8/1. 2Get Over It (L), 124A. Castillo8-9-9Angel Castillo Sanchez20/1. 3Divine Choice (L), 121R. Silvera4-5-5Jamie Ness6/5. 4Government Girl (L), 121J. Lapridax-x-xMichelle Castillo10/1. 5Irish Jumper (L), 121J. Correa2-8-5Donald White9/2. 6Sweet Savage (L), 121A. Bowman3-4-3Harold Wyner5/2. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,...
BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 2nd_$17,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$16,500, , 3YO up F&M, 7½f. 4th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Ursulina118Betcha121. Sacred Peace124Je Suis Belle122. Que Sera Sera122Azurita119. Double Dare You118Miller's Maiden118. Lemos Cunha118. 6th_$36,000,...
Washington 7, Miami 5

DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 10, Miami 6. 2B_Soto (20), García (15), Y.Hernandez (8), Thomas (11), Avila (8), Brinson (14), Alvarez (3). 3B_De La Cruz (2). HR_Y.Hernandez (9), Soto (27), García (6), Fortes (3), León (4). SB_Rojas (13). SF_Bell (3). IPHRERBBSO. Washington. Gray W,1-2662218. Voth110000. Murphy100001. Harper1-333301. Rainey S,2-52-300000. Miami.
BC-Entries Century Mile

1st_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$7,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$10,000, cl $12,000-$12,000, 3YO up, 6f. Sir Miezie123Marango123. Here Comes Barney124Astronomical124. Exhi Kid126Lanny Mac126. 5th_$17,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Wye Cross124El Noble124. Nevvare121Midnight Salute121. Eddyshak124Mr. Kalypso126.
Laurel Park Early Entries, Sunday September 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Transfer the Funds (L), 124A. Crispin4-3-6Rick Buckley. 7Super Scooby (L), 115J. Hiraldo4-x-xAmanda Rawlings. 8Dunluce Caissle (L), 111J. Hiraldo6-4-2Russell Davis. 9Themsfightinwords (L), 124K. Gomez4-6-4Paul Barrow. 10Honor My World (L), 124C. Lopez9-6-4Ellen Horner. 2nd-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
BC-Entries Pocatello Downs

3rd_$10,500, alc, 3YO, 3½f. 5th_$5,300, stk, 3YO up, 6½f. 6th_$6,200, alc, 3YO up, 2½f. 7th_$10,500, alc, 3YO up, 4f. 8th_$6,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 3½f. 9th_$52,000, stk, 2YO, 3½f. AQHA Challenge Championship Finals. Wall Streete122Kr Hercules122. Empowered to Prosper122Bac N Action122. Eagle Assault122The Secret Prize122. Sandstone Senator122Lil Longmire122. Cuz...
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

E_Choi (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Arozarena 2 (30), Mejía (14). HR_Meadows (26). SB_Bichette (23). SF_Hernández (2), Díaz (3). IPHRERBBSO. Toronto. Merryweather110010. Stripling L,5-711-355510. Saucedo11-342201. Castro21-300002. Borucki110000. Pearson100011. Tampa Bay. Patiño310011. Chargois W,6-1100002. Conley12-321100. Feyereisen11-310011. Fairbanks100022. Robertson100000. Borucki pitched to 1...
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

A-struck out for Holt in the 9th. 1-ran for Higashioka in the 7th. E_Hernandez (2), Voit (5), Urshela (12). LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Peters (6), Hernandez (4), Higashioka (10), Gallo (13), Torres (20). HR_Sánchez (23), off Patton. RBIs_Calhoun (21), Holt (20), Kiner-Falefa (51), Higashioka 2 (26), Torres (47), Sánchez 2 (54). SB_Kiner-Falefa (20), García (12), Wade 2 (17). CS_García (5).
Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia. Minor League Baseball. Atlantic League.
Top-seeded Karatsev loses opening match at Astana Open

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Top-seeded Aslan Karatsev and third-seeded Dusan Lajovic both lost their opening matches at the Astana Open on Thursday. Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-4, 6-4.
