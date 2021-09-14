BC-Results PID-8-Add
8th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 7:56. Time 1:41.54. Fast. Scratched_Better Tapit. Also Ran_Revans Reign, Skydiving, Motatan, Derby Model, Kick It Charlie, Concealed Carrier, Adios Bobby, He's a Believer. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-7-2-7-4-9/12) 6 Correct Paid $1,198.18. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-7-4-9/12) 4 Correct Paid $398.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-9/12) 3 Correct Paid $35.60. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-8) paid $93.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-2-8-3) paid $128.72. Daily Double (4-9) paid $20.80. Exacta (9-2) paid $56.80. Attendance 359. $547,015. Handle $23,776. Total Handle $570,791.
