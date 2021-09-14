BC-Results PID-8-Add

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Top-seeded Aslan Karatsev and third-seeded Dusan Lajovic both lost their opening matches at the Astana Open on Thursday. Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-4, 6-4.

TENNIS ・ 10 HOURS AGO