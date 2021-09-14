CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara County, NY

Murder sentence is unclear after hearing

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 9 days ago

LOCKPORT — The sentencing of a Falls teen, accused of gunning down a man during a mid-summer rush hour on Ferry Avenue in 2020, ground to a halt Monday morning in a battle over the length of the prison term he’ll face.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said he’ll review a transcript of plea hearing for Geoffrey O. Sandiford to determine if he committed to not imposing consecutive prison terms for his guilty pleas to murder and weapons charges.

Sandiford, 18, of Cleveland Avenue, had entered his guilty pleas to single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for gunning down Nathan Craft in the second of two homicides to hit the city in a 16-hour period on July 21, 2020.

At the time of the plea hearing, news reports indicated that Kloch told Sandiford he would give him a sentence of 15 years to life in prison in return for his plea. However, state law allows for sentencing on weapons charges to be imposed consecutively to any other sentence for any other crime.

Kloch sentenced Sandiford to 15 years to life for his murder plea and First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann told Kloch the weapons charge should be sentenced at 15 years, consecutively, meaning Sandiford would face at least 30 years behind bars.

When Kloch agreed, Sandiford’s defense attorney, Anthony Lana, protested. Lana insisted hat Kloch’s sentencing commitment meant Sandiford should not face a prison term longer than 15 years.

After spirited arguments between Hoffmann and Lana, Kloch said he would go back and review the transcripts of the plea hearing before finalizing his sentence.

Craft, 29, of the Falls was found, around 5:35 p.m., on Ferry Avenue near 12th Street, lying in a pool of blood between his car and the curb. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said, at the time, that Craft had apparently been involved in a fight before he was shot “several times.”

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said Sandiford fled the area after the slaying and was tracked down by detectives, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force, six days later, without incident, in Avoca, N.Y., a town in the northwest corner of Steuben County.

A Niagara County grand jury has also indicted a Falls man as an accomplice to Sandiford.

The indictment charges Rohmeo Lewis,19, with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have said that Sandiford was the triggerman in the case. Prosecutors have not elaborated on what role Lewis played in the murder.

Comments / 1

Related
Niagara Gazette

Suspect sentenced in home invasion

LOCKPORT — A Lewiston man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in a botched home invasion on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation that left a suspect dead and a Mount Hope Road homeowner wounded by gunfire. Matthew M. Dubuc, 26, was sentenced to the time behind...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Niagara Gazette

Joint police effort in the Falls deemed a success

Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a task force made up of more than 80 members of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies swept into the Cataract City. Less than 10 minutes later, a New York State Police helicopter, was keeping an eye in the sky, spotlighting a vehicle fleeing up to a dozen police patrol cars through the streets of the Cataract City, at high speed, with sirens wailing and lights flashing. A Gazette reporter, embedded with a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, was along for the ride.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Niagara Gazette

Two Lockport men killed in Genesee County crash

Two Lockport men died in a crash Wednesday in the Town of Pembroke of Genesee County. According to a press release from the Genesee Sheriff's Office, Arnold Herdenfdorf, 69, and Christopher Rowell, 70, were in a vehicle heading west on Indian Falls Road when they were struck by a tractor trailer traveling north on Route 77.
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
103
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy