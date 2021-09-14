CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Water experts say algae in Cape Coral’s Rubicon Canal is normal

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbhMx_0bv7viHq00

CAPE CORAL, Fla.- Globs of algae are covering the surface of the Rubicon Canal in Cape Coral located near SE 21st Street.

ABC7 took a sample to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School to find out if the gunk is dangerous or just ugly.

Turns out, it is not toxic, it’s not dangerous it’s actually protective. That’s according to Dr. Barry Rosen, a Professor at FGCU.

Dr. Rosen typically studies harmful algae blooms like blue-green algae but he also will test samples from the Rubicon Canal.

He said that just by putting a piece of the algae in a petri dish, he could tell the organism is green algae because of the way it held together.

While green algae is not a hazard to people, it could be hazardous to our marine life if the blooms get too thick.

“You have fish kill from them not being able to photosynthesize like they do during the day and at night time they drive the oxygen down to near zero,” said Dr. Rosen.

So why are they here? Where do these large blooms come from?

According to Dr. Rosen, these green algae blooms typically grow on the bottom of the canal. During this time of year so much has grown that the little loose threads holding it to the bottom start to dislodge. The blooms can also be pulled up by the wind, wake, or current. Once the bloom is at the surface, that’s where it’s happy, so it can get more sun for photosynthesis.

Unfortunately, this coarse material will stick around until it flushes out, or if the temperature changes enough then Dr. Rosen says, “it (green algae bloom) says ‘okay I like it warmer and it’s turning winter’ it will say ‘I’m not happy and sink back to the bottom’.”

While the green gunk may be ugly, he says you can get rid of it yourself by using a rake to fish out the blooms then allow them to dry out. Once they’re dry you can get rid of it.

If you choose to remove them, Dr. Rosen says to make sure you do so before it starts to rot and sink.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Algae thickens in Cape Coral canals, neighbors frustrated

Big mats of green gunky algae sit atop the water in some SE Cape Coral canals, and it’s really starting to bother neighbors who live nearby. In some areas, it’s so thick it looks like you could walk on it. Referring to one area near the Rubicon Canal, which runs...
CAPE CORAL, FL
KTVN.com

Pyramid Lake Experiencing Annual Algae Bloom, Visitors Urged to Avoid Water

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is urging visitors to avoid contact with water showing signs of heavy bloom, which happens usually around this time of year. The Tribe says the natural phenomenon is primarily associated with the blue green algae species known as Nodulario spumigena, but that other species of blue-green algae could be present as well.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Blooms#Green Algae#Coral#Canal
Duluth News Tribune

Algae blooms close Barker's Island beach

The Barker’s Island swimming beach was closed Friday, Sept. 10, after city officials observed algae blooms at the beach. It’s not clear how long the algae will remain an issue. In Wisconsin, blue-green algae blooms generally occur between mid-June and late September, although in rare instances, blooms have been observed...
SCIENCE
Farm and Dairy

Researchers talk algae blooms, water quality programs

Algae blooms have been a problem in Lake Erie for decades. But scientists are still working on understanding all of the factors that cause them, and the best ways to fix the issue. Researchers and leaders in both the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Agency discussed updates on...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WPBF News 25

Florida water quality experts using bubbles to fight blue-green algae

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Water experts in South Florida are trying a new way to treat blue-green algae blooms. The technology is called nanobubbles. Officials with The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University are teaming up with the Moleaer Company and conducting a study at the Pahokee Marina which was covered with toxic blue-green algae earlier this year.
FLORIDA STATE
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence treating water for unpleasant taste and odor caused by algae

The City of Lawrence is treating water from Clinton Lake for an unpleasant taste and odor caused by algae. Lawrence has two major sources for its drinking water: the Kansas River and Clinton Lake. The Clinton Water Treatment Plant is currently treating water with elevated levels of MIB (2-methylisoborneol), a byproduct of naturally occurring algae, according to Municipal Services and Operations spokesperson Josh Carson. Carson said the MIB poses no health risk to residents or their pets but may cause a noticeably earthy smell and taste in the water.
LAWRENCE, KS
KHBS

Beaver Lake algae causing smelly, bad tasting water

ROGERS, Ark. — You might taste or smell something different the next time you turn on your faucet. The water doesn’t smell or taste very good. It’s not unusual this time of year and it’s all because of what’s happening now at Beaver Lake. “It’s algae, said Lane Crider with...
ROGERS, AR
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare for More Roaches, Experts Warn

The dreaded cockroach is one of the most detested house pests. The sheer sight of one of these creepy crawlers scuttling across your floor may be enough to make you want to pack up and move. Unfortunately, a few spots in the U.S. are slated to see an influx of these pesky bugs at the end of the summer and into the fall, but anticipating their arrival could help you take preventative action. Read on to find out if you should prepare for more roaches in the near future.
ANIMALS
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral sees high demand for apartments, rise in development

Plenty of apartment buildings are in the works in Cape Coral, with more than 1,000 units for families to move into. There is a demand for apartments. Cape Coral says apartment occupancy is at least 90%. Developers are also seeing a chance to make money. Everywhere you look in Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
wgxa.tv

Agencies team up to save Ida waters trap dolphin in canal

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA -- A dolphin that lost its way during Hurricane Ida has been returned to the sea, thanks to a huge rescue effort involving multiple agencies. Following the storm, the juvenile bottlenose dolphin was spotted in a canal in Slidell. Officials believe it was pushed inland through an estuary and became trapped.
ANIMALS
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Keep An Eye On Growing System East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is an 80 percent chance that the system marked by the ‘red x’ above will become the 18th named storm within a few days. With Peter and Rose in various stages of dissipation or turning away from the […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Keep An Eye On Growing System East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy