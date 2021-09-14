Water experts say algae in Cape Coral’s Rubicon Canal is normal

CAPE CORAL, Fla.- Globs of algae are covering the surface of the Rubicon Canal in Cape Coral located near SE 21st Street.

ABC7 took a sample to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School to find out if the gunk is dangerous or just ugly.

Turns out, it is not toxic, it’s not dangerous it’s actually protective. That’s according to Dr. Barry Rosen, a Professor at FGCU.

Dr. Rosen typically studies harmful algae blooms like blue-green algae but he also will test samples from the Rubicon Canal.

He said that just by putting a piece of the algae in a petri dish, he could tell the organism is green algae because of the way it held together.

While green algae is not a hazard to people, it could be hazardous to our marine life if the blooms get too thick.

“You have fish kill from them not being able to photosynthesize like they do during the day and at night time they drive the oxygen down to near zero,” said Dr. Rosen.

So why are they here? Where do these large blooms come from?

According to Dr. Rosen, these green algae blooms typically grow on the bottom of the canal. During this time of year so much has grown that the little loose threads holding it to the bottom start to dislodge. The blooms can also be pulled up by the wind, wake, or current. Once the bloom is at the surface, that’s where it’s happy, so it can get more sun for photosynthesis.

Unfortunately, this coarse material will stick around until it flushes out, or if the temperature changes enough then Dr. Rosen says, “it (green algae bloom) says ‘okay I like it warmer and it’s turning winter’ it will say ‘I’m not happy and sink back to the bottom’.”

While the green gunk may be ugly, he says you can get rid of it yourself by using a rake to fish out the blooms then allow them to dry out. Once they’re dry you can get rid of it.

If you choose to remove them, Dr. Rosen says to make sure you do so before it starts to rot and sink.