CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka Prequel Has Added A Toy Story 4 Star

By Adam Holmes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soon Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp’s exclusive club of actors who’ve played Willy Wonka on the big screen will welcome a new member. Earlier this year, Dune actor Timothée Chalamet was cast to play Wonka, though instead of him appearing in another direct adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chalamet will follow the character at a time before he became the famed candy mogul. Now the upcoming Wonka movie has secured its second actor: Toy Story 4’s Keegan-Michael Key.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Gene Wilder trounces Johnny Depp in Willy Wonka debate

Johnny Depp was trending on Twitter Friday morning, but it wasn’t because his rabid fans were once again trying to salvage his reputation by fomenting attacks against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Instead, Depp was handily losing an informal Twitter poll over who was the best Willy Wonka: Him or the...
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Keegan-Michael Key to Star Alongside Timothee Chalamet in 'Wonka'

Keegan-Michael Key has been cast in “Wonka,” a musical based on the early life of Willy Wonka. He will star alongside Timothee Chalamet, who has been set to portray the famed chocolatier. Though plot details, as well as Key’s role, have been kept under wraps, “Wonka” serves as a prequel...
MOVIES
Esquire

Timothée Chalamet Kept It Real at the Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet approached the Met Gala 2021, and the swelling crowds went wild. With good reason. The 25-year-old has, in a very short amount of time, built a CV that many Hollywood old timers would envy: the lead role in the latest Dune remake, a classic, deadpan, big haired Wes Anderson gig, and a spot as co-chair at this year's Met Gala alongside Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Billie Eilish. And he didn't disappoint. For fashion's maddest and silliest night, the Call Me By Your Name star went for prince regent does after-ball drinks at a local Soho boozer. It was ivory. It was Napoleonic. It was silken and regal and very "my grandfather, the viscount".
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Chalamet
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Empire

Keegan-Michael Key Joins The Willy Wonka Prequel

The debate rages on over whether a prequel about the earlier days of Willy Wonka from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. But with Paddington's Paul King in the director's chair and Timothée Chalamet starring as the young Wonka, there is some reason to hope Wonka could be fun. We can now add Keegan-Michael Key to the mix.
MOVIES
Screenrant.com

French Dispatch Image Brings Timothée Chalamet & Lyna Khoudri Together

The latest image from Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch shows actors Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Khoudri together in Anderson’s instantly recognizable style. It’s been a significant wait for new material from Anderson, who last delivered a live-action film in 2014 with multi-Oscar winning hit The Grand Budapest Hotel. The French Dispatch was originally meant to release in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the date back.
MOVIES
gizmostory.com

Wonka Prequel Movie: What is the Latest Update regarding the Cast of the Movie?

Paul King has written a screenplay with Simon Farnaby for the upcoming musical fantasy film Wonka. The film interprets Roald Dahl’s 1964 classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist, whose life as an eccentric chocolatier is portrayed in the film. This film is about young Willy Wonka before he opens his famous chocolate factory based on characters created by Roald Dahl.
MOVIES
whowhatwear

Timothée Chalamet Wore Sweats With Converse to the Met Gala, and I'm Screaming

After over a year and a half of canceled events and socially distant award shows, red carpets are back and bigger than ever with the arrival of the 2021 Met Gala. While there are plenty of celebrity moments I’ve been anticipating, Timothée Chalamet—tonight, a Met Gala co-chair—is one person I was most excited to see on the red carpet. He’s already been having some iconic fashion moments alongside Zendaya to promote the upcoming movie Dune, but his solo Met Gala look certainly didn’t disappoint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prequel#Dune#Toy Story 4#Key Peele#Disney#Monsterverse
Bonner County Daily Bee

Auditions set for 'Willy Wonka The Musical'

“Don’t argue, my dear child, please don’t argue!” cried Mr. Wonka. “It’s such a waste of precious time!”. Follow Willy Wonka’s advice and don’t waste any time in making your way to auditioning for “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” with Growing Dreams Productions, Inc., on Sept. 20 and 21, 2021.
SANDPOINT, ID
WWD

A Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Style Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Although Timothée Chalamet has only been in the spotlight for a few years, his style has resonated with many and has made him one of the biggest male celebrities to watch on the red carpet. The Oscar-nominated actor, who is co-chairing tonight’s Met Gala, has become known for his fashion-forward style since he was catapulted into the spotlight for his role in the 2017 movie, “Call Me By Your Name.” Chalamet’s style is defined by his experimental nature, where he looks to graphic prints, bright colors and different takes on the traditional suit for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

'Dune' Behind the Scenes Video Promises an Epic Romance Between Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Excitement and anticipation have been building for Dune, which is set for release next month. Warner Bros. and director Denis Villeneuve have now pulled back the curtain just a bit more, tweeting out a behind-the-scenes video that reinforces the chemistry between Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Chalamet portrays Paul 'Muad'Dib' Atreides, while Zendaya plays his Fremen love interest, Chani.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vice

An interview with Timothée Chalamet’s go-to photographer

Who is Julian Ungano? That’s a question that the photographer and filmmaker is used to hearing in rooms where people assume he’s not present. He’s an unassuming character: an artist who, at one stage, was turning up to take pictures with barely anything on him bar the camera itself. That was the case the first day he met Timothée Chalamet in a cottage at the Chateau Marmont, shortly before Timmy walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated that night.
PHOTOGRAPHY
wmagazine.com

How Timothée Chalamet Became Hollywood’s Best Dressed Man on the Red Carpet

When you look at early photos of Timothée Chalamet‘s red carpet debut, it’s hard to imagine that skinny teen would one day soon be Hollywood’s leading sartorial star. How could you predict such a thing, based on oversized suits, plain gray t-shirts, and even a brief foray into formal shorts? But if there’s anything fashion loves, it’s a makeover, and just as Chalamet’s Hollywood clout has grown, so has his fashion swagger. While the rest of Chalamet’s peers are content with a simple black tuxedo or maybe—maybe—a navy one, if they’re feeling adventurous, the 23-year-old is taking risk after risk, breathing new life into what can be an otherwise rather dull spectator sport. All-white suit? Floral pants? Bejeweled bib? Chalemet’s tried them all, and with aplomb (just don’t call the latter a harness). Remarkably (or maybe not so much, considering his model-like proportions), Chalamet manages to make just about anything work, and in turn, has shined a light on all the exciting and esoteric happenings in men’s fashion, especially outside of streetwear. So for that, we salute you, Timmy. Here, a look back at his fashion transformation over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Met Gala 2021: Who Is JR, the Artist Collaborating With Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet has been involved with the art world before (mainly via cheeky Instagrams), but now he’s made the connection official through a collaboration with the pseudonymous French artist JR. On Monday afternoon, not long before he appeared on the Met gala’s red carpet, Chalamet began a livestream on Instagram that saw him wandering through the Frick Madison (the former Met Breuer)—its galleries transformed by imagery created by JR—before the pair strolled to the Met together.
VISUAL ART
Page Six

Timothée Chalamet and Larry David’s ‘iconic’ lunch drives fans wild

The internet can’t seem to wrap their heads around the newfound friendship between Timothée Chalamet and Larry David. Paparazzi caught Chalamet, 25, and David, 74, having lunch together Monday at Sant Ambroeus in New York City, and the photos quickly went viral online. The actors appeared to be having a...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Larry David and Timothée Chalamet’s age gap has nothing on these IRL bromances

This one’s a bromance for the ages. When Larry David, 74, and Timothée Chalamet, 25, were spotted dining together last week, fans deemed the meet-up between the curmudgeonly “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and the stylish “Little Women” whippersnapper “iconic.”. “How do they even know each other?” one tweeted. And speculations...
MANHATTAN, NY
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
36K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy