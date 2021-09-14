Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka Prequel Has Added A Toy Story 4 Star
Soon Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp’s exclusive club of actors who’ve played Willy Wonka on the big screen will welcome a new member. Earlier this year, Dune actor Timothée Chalamet was cast to play Wonka, though instead of him appearing in another direct adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chalamet will follow the character at a time before he became the famed candy mogul. Now the upcoming Wonka movie has secured its second actor: Toy Story 4’s Keegan-Michael Key.www.cinemablend.com
