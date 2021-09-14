CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas AD On Fans Tearing Down The Goalposts After Texas Win: “We’re Gonna Let ‘Em Come Down”

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM5cl_0bv7v9fm00

You gotta love that attitude.

Arkansas gave Texas a glimpse of their future in the SEC this past weekend when the unranked Razorbacks put a 40-21 smackdown on the #15 Longhorns.

And after the game, Arkansas fans took to the field to celebrate and bring down the goalposts at Razorback Stadium.

As the clocked ticked down to zero, police warned Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek that the goalposts were in danger of coming down if fans rushed the field.

“You know they’re probably gonna take that post down don’t you?”

Yurachek wasn’t worried.

“We can replace it. We’re gonna let ’em come down.

Love that energy from Yurachek. Too many times you see schools start to block off the field with security before the clock runs out to keep fans off the field after a big win – and that just kills the celebration.

And look, I get it, you don’t want to pay the fine from the conference and you’re worried about somebody getting hurt. But shit like this is what makes college football so special. And sometimes you just need to let fans celebrate.

So that’s exactly what Hunter Yurachek did. He knew what a big win and what a special moment this was for his school and didn’t even try to stop them.

And he also knew that trying to stop them would probably be pretty useless:

“We’ll get fined for it, but if we don’t let ’em come down people will get hurt.”

Well sure enough it didn’t take long for the goalposts to come down:

Now, plenty of people are saying that beating this Texas team wasn’t worthy of rushing the field and tearing down the goalposts, but for an Arkansas team that finished next to last in their division last year, a win over a top 15 team is a big deal. (Whether Texas deserved to be ranked that high? Well, that’s a different discussion).

I don’t know if you’ve ever been part of a crowd that tore down the goalposts after a big win, but if you haven’t, there’s really not a more electric feeling for fans than to be on the field with your team like that.

So good for Arkansas for realizing what a moment that was for Razorback fans and letting them celebrate their big win.

You gotta think Justin Moore’s feeling pretty good about his Hogs right now.

And as for Texas?

Well, I wonder if they’re second-guessing their decision to bolt from the Big 12 yet.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas fined after fans rush field following win vs Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following last Saturday’s 40-21 win over Texas. The fans violated the league’s access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004. It states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Matt Corral Has Hilarious Message For Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Earlier today, Barstool Sports pointed out an interesting recruiting tactic employed by Lane Kiffin. Of his nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, the Ole Miss head coach only follows one of them back: five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. In response to this realization, current Rebels QB Matt Corral sent a message...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Longhorns#Arkrazorbacks
KHBS

Horns down on the Hill! Arkansas takes down No. 15 Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in 17 years, Arkansas welcomed Texas to Razorback Stadium. The two last met in Fayetteville in 2004. Arkansas dominates Texas to the tune of a 40-21 win. Arkansas got on the board first in the third after driving downfield but settling for a...
ARKANSAS STATE
aseaofblue.com

Trevard Lindley joins the newest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

A fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky just dropped, this time featuring former Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Trevard Lindley. Lindley, who was part of four bowl teams at Kentucky from 2006-09 and that memorable 2007 win over eventual national champion LSU, finished his career with 189 tackles, 10 interceptions and a school-record 43 pass breakups. He went on to play four years in the NFL and one year in the CFL. He’s now the defensive coordinator at Bourbon County High School.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas fan already stressed after Arkansas goes up double digits

Arkansas came into Saturday night’s game against Texas as about a touchdown underdog, but the Razorbacks looked anything but early in the game as they built a 10-0 lead. Dominique Johnson scored from 5 yards out to bolster Arkansas’ lead with 10:55 left in the second quarter. That was enough...
ARKANSAS STATE
Scarlet Nation

Horns (Beat) Down: Arkansas routs No. 15 Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas treated a rowdy sellout crowd with a thorough beatdown of No. 15 Texas on Saturday. The outcome was never really in doubt, as the Razorbacks scored the game’s first 16 points and didn’t let the Longhorns get back into it en route to a dominant 40-21 victory inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
ARKANSAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

72K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy