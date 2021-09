BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution have clinched their spot in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The best team in soccer earned a postseason berth Wednesday evening with a wild 3-2 win over the Fire in Chicago. The Revs became the first club to clinch a playoff spot thanks to MVP favorite Carles Gil, who broke up a 2-2 tie when he went top shelf on Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina just a few seconds into stoppage time. Stoppage time magic!#NERevs // #CHIvNE 2-3 pic.twitter.com/ctXrZitJQa — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 23, 2021 Gil now has three goals to go with his MLS-leading 16...

