CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba County, CA

Wildfire debris removal complete for Yuba County properties

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 9 days ago

All six Yuba County properties affected by wildfires last year and enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program have cleared the entire debris removal process and been returned to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

“In 2020, over 8,000 climate-induced wildfires burned 4.2 million acres of California, destroying more than 5,700 homes,” said a release issued by CalOES. “Property owners incur no direct costs for participation in the state-managed clean up and recovery program, administered by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) in collaboration with 25 participating counties.”

To date, 2,773, or 61.7 percent, of 4,497 properties statewide participating in either the full or hazardous trees only element of the program have been returned to their respective county to begin the permitting process, according to the release.

State-managed crews cleared burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil from 3,793 of the properties throughout the state participating in the full debris removal program, including 116 properties in Solano County, 10 properties in Nevada County seven properties in Stanislaus County, six properties in Yuba County, four properties in Plumas County and one Yolo County property.

While all participating properties in Yuba County have been cleared, 99 percent of the properties enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program have completed the debris removal phase but many properties still need critical soil testing, erosion control, and hazard tree removal to ensure the lots are safe for families to rebuild.

Comments / 0

Related
Appeal-Democrat

Yuba-Sutter Diversions Calendar: September 23, 2021

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!. Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We...
YUBA CITY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

TikTok challenge affects area schools

As local schools juggle COVID-19 testing and the struggles of low staffing, districts in Yuba City and Marysville now have had to add increased supervision to restrooms due to a popular social media TikTok challenge proposing students vandalize school bathrooms for fun. Marysville Joint Unified School District has had incidents...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
190
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy