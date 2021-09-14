Wildfire debris removal complete for Yuba County properties

All six Yuba County properties affected by wildfires last year and enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program have cleared the entire debris removal process and been returned to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

“In 2020, over 8,000 climate-induced wildfires burned 4.2 million acres of California, destroying more than 5,700 homes,” said a release issued by CalOES. “Property owners incur no direct costs for participation in the state-managed clean up and recovery program, administered by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) in collaboration with 25 participating counties.”

To date, 2,773, or 61.7 percent, of 4,497 properties statewide participating in either the full or hazardous trees only element of the program have been returned to their respective county to begin the permitting process, according to the release.

State-managed crews cleared burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil from 3,793 of the properties throughout the state participating in the full debris removal program, including 116 properties in Solano County, 10 properties in Nevada County seven properties in Stanislaus County, six properties in Yuba County, four properties in Plumas County and one Yolo County property.

While all participating properties in Yuba County have been cleared, 99 percent of the properties enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program have completed the debris removal phase but many properties still need critical soil testing, erosion control, and hazard tree removal to ensure the lots are safe for families to rebuild.