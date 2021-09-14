CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparing The Duration Of A 1,000-Mile Roadtrip In Gasoline Vs Electric Cars

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our time, electric vehicles are more common than ever with sufficient range and the charging network needed to allow road trips. YouTuber and tech-guru Marques Brownlee wanted to put this notion to the test by completing a 1,000-Mile Roadtrip in the US with three different cars – a gas-powered Audi Q5 as a reference, a Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

