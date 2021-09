The 2021 Met Gala red carpet is underway, delivering a tonne of EPIC celebrity fashion in the process. But we really need to take a second to talk about Billie Eilish's dress. At the previous night's VMAs, the singer debuted a new look in the form of a black floral number - a notable departure from her go-to red carpet 'fit of printed, relaxed co-ords. Now, Billie's just gone and dialled things up another thousand notches or so with a whopping princess dress and I am lost for words.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO