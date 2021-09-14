Best of Inland Empire 2021 – Editor’s Picks: 3 Great Local History Reads

‘Orange Empire: California and the Fruits of Eden’. Composed with academic precision, Douglas Cazaux Sackman’s 2005 volume “Orange Empire: California and the Fruits of Eden” examines the economic history of the citrus industry and the interconnectedness of communities in Southern California that evolved through the growth of that industry. Citrus was, of course, the dominant economic driver of the Inland Empire from the late 19th century through the middle 20th century, as evidenced by the proliferation of odes to oranges and citrus more generally found throughout our region today (think street names, shopping centers, subdivisions…).